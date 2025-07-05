“Today only”: Former NASCAR driver Hailie Deegan drops a 4th of July treat for her fans

Former NASCAR driver Hailie Deegan surprised her fans with a 4th of July offer from her official merch store. As a nod to the holiday, the one-day sale features a 20 percent discount across all her store items.

Deegan is currently competing in the Grand Prix at Mid-Ohio, where she finished last in Friday's (July 4) Practice 1. Meanwhile, she took time off from her on-track duties and announced a special holiday deal.

In an Instagram reel, Deegan shared her wishes for Independence Day along with her store-wide sale, writing:

"Happy 4th 🇺🇸 and to celebrate this Independence Day, I’m giving you guys 20% my entire @shophailiedeegan store today only!! Promo code “HAPPY4TH”"

Hailie Deegan is not off to a great start in her Indy NXT career. With 7 rounds left in her 14-race season, she has a lot of ground to make up for. The HMD Motorsports driver is yet to break into the top 10 and has finished 16th or lower in the last couple of races.

Her best result came from a 14th-place finish in her debut race at St. Petersburg, while she qualified her best at 10th in the Gateway race, where she ultimately finished two laps down.

Hailie Deegan dismissed 'family money' claims to advance her racing career

Hailie Deegan comes from a family deeply rooted in motorsports, leading many to believe her path to racing was easy. With motocross legend Brian Deegan as her father, it's not hard to see where those assumptions stem from, since the family also rose to fame with 'The Deegans' YouTube channel.

Nonetheless, Hailie has firmly denied any such support from her family, insisting that most of her backing comes from sponsorships.

"People don't realize how hard it is to bring in sponsors. My dad was highly successful on the two-wheel side of motorsports, which is about two zeros less than what you need to be in four-wheel motorsports. I'm all sponsor funded. It is not driven by family money whatsoever. Yes, I have the family name, but my parents haven't contributed financially to my racing for a long, long time," she told to Indystar.

"That's why I've used my social media to bring another value to the table. I could sell a primary sponsorship for a race, but also backend 10 Instagram posts that kind of offsets the price and makes it more favorable for my sponsor. So they both work hand in hand for me," she added.

Hailie Deegan rose through the racing ranks with a legitimate run in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series, where she became the first female driver to win a race. She then entered the ARCA Menards series and made 'Rookie of the Year' with 17 top-10s.

Her transition to the Truck Series produced an impressive record of five top-10 finishes. However, her Xfinity Series stint proved challenging, as she had to vacate her seat with AM Racing mid-season, owing to her poor results among the backmarkers.

