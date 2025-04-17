Todd Gilliland delivers witty comeback to wife Marissa's 'sleepy guy' comment 

NASCAR driver Todd Gilliland recently appeared in one of his wife, Marissa's, Instagram stories. While Marissa lay next to her husband, both basking under the sun, she clicked a selfie where the driver was seen passed out with a towel over his face.

In her story, Marissa called Gilliland a “sleepy guy”. However, he had a rather witty response to it. Gilliland re-shared the story and wrote:

“Getting ready for the next 28 weeks.”

Todd Gilliland's Instagram story (@toddgilliland_)

Todd Gilliland competes full time in the NASCAR Cup Series, driving the No. 34 for Front Row Motorsports. Before the departure of Michael McDowell, his former teammate at FRM, Gilliland used to drive the No. 38 Ford Mustang, now driven by Zane Smith.

In his previous nine starts, including last Sunday’s (April 13) race at Bristol Motor Speedway, Gilliland has been able to deliver a pair of top-10s only. He doesn’t have a win or a top-five to his name yet. The Statesville-native currently sits 28th in the drivers' standings with 150 points.

Next up for Todd Gilliland is the Jack Link’s 500 at Talladega Superspeedway, scheduled for Sunday, April 27. Fans can watch him in action on FOX from 3 pm ET onwards or listen to live radio updates on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Todd Gilliland has six previous starts at Talladega since 2022, the same year he moved to the NASCAR Cup Series full time. His best performance at “Dega” was a seventh-place finish, which he delivered on October 2, 2022.

Todd Gilliland penned a message for his “wine/martini/beach” loving partner on her birthday

On March 17, Todd Gilliland posted several pictures with his wife, Marissa Gilliland, on Instagram. It was her birthday for sure, but the driver did not provide any clear information about how old Marissa was.

But in the caption of the post, Gilliland mentioned three things that his wife loves: wines, martinis, and the beach. He wrote:

“Happy Birthday to my beautiful, wine/ martini/beach loving wife@marissagilliland_ going to be another great year!”

Todd and Marissa Gilliland have been married since January 14, 2023. Marissa is often seen alongside her husband on race days. He is the longest-tenured driver at Front Row Motorsports.

Just recently, Gilliland landed a deal with Rinnai, under which the company will serve as his and the No. 38 team’s primary sponsor for the Cup Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, scheduled for June 28.

Rinnai America Corporation, known to have backed the now-defunct Stewart-Haas Racing and its former Cup Series driver Chase Briscoe last year, will also act as Gilliland’s associate sponsor for the entire 2025 season.

