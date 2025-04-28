Todd Gilliland drops 4-word reaction as he ships Austin Cindric with Hollywood star Sydney Sweeney

Front Row Motorsports' Todd Gilliland reacted to a post featuring Austin Cindric on social media. Following Cindric's NASCAR Cup Series win at Talladega Superspeedway last Sunday, a fan account on X shared a picture of the Team Penske driver with Hollywood actor Sydney Sweeney photoshopped in it.

Gilliland reacted to the picture and wrote:

"This is your chance [Austin Cindric]"

Earlier this year, Sweeney had shared pictures with Team Penske No.12 driver, Ryan Blaney and his wife Gianna Tulio, where they were seen celebrating New Year’s Eve. Sweeney also took a few laps with Blaney during the NASCAR Racing Experience at Charlotte Motor Speedway last November.

Meanwhile, Cindric, who led only seven laps, scored his third career Cup win in a photo finish after battling RFK Racing’s Ryan Preece in the final laps. The No. 2 Ford driver had two previous top-10 finishes, but crashes stopped Cindric from winning at Daytona and Atlanta.

"My faith continues to be restored" - Austin Cindric explains his belief in the "law of averages" post Talladega win

Austin Cindric is currently in his fourth full-time NASCAR Cup Series season. The 26-year-old debuted in the series during the 2021 Daytona 500 and won his first race the following year at The Great American Race. His last victory came at the World Wide Technology Raceway in June last year.

Last weekend, he gave Team Penske its first win of the 2025 season. The 188-lap Jack Link's 500 had 67 lead changes between 23 drivers. Brad Keselowski and Ryan Blaney got too much damage in a crash early in Stage 1 on Lap 43, and Christopher Bell and Chris Buescher also crashed nine laps later. Meanwhile, Preece, who finished second behind Cindric, got disqualified along with fifth-place finisher Joey Logano after the post-race inspections.

"Feels like I just won the Indy 500. I'm trying to walk on the plane with this," Austin Cindric said (via Associated Press).

Cindric moved eight ranks up in the Cup points standings after the Talladega win. He now stands in 14th spot with 219 points.

"I don't believe in luck. I believe in the law of averages. My faith continues to be restored. Sometimes I have to have more patience in the law of averages. You keep swinging the bat the right way, eventually you’re going to hit a homer," Cindric said (via NASCAR.com).

The Cup Series will next head to Texas Motor Speedway for the 2025 Würth 400 this weekend. Cindric's best finish at the 1.5-mile intermediate quad-oval is 15th place in 2022.

The Würth 400 is scheduled for 3:30 pm ET on Sunday, May 4. William Byron currently leads the NASCAR Cup points standings with Kyle Larson and Denny Hamlin in the second and third spots.

About the author Palak Gupta Palak Gupta is a dynamic motorsports writer with a unique blend of experience in economics and a passion for storytelling. Her enthusiasm for writing and a keen interest in racing steered her toward this field. With two years of professional writing experience, Palak has previously worked with Bhoomi, a non-profit organization, and as a content executive at MoreTasks Business Solution.



To maintain accuracy and uphold journalistic integrity, Palak relies on reputable sources such as official websites, trusted news outlets, and credible channels, while also keeping an eye on trends across social media platforms and forums like Reddit. She actively follows developments in motorsports, constantly seeking unique angles for her stories to deliver fresh and engaging content to her readers.



Inspired by Ross Chastain’s unconventional yet spectacular wall ride during the 2022 NASCAR season, Palak appreciates daring moves that defy norms and capture the spirit of motorsports. Although she doesn't have a favorite driver, she admires such moments that make history.



While she recognizes that NASCAR may never reach the global prominence of Formula 1, Palak suggests expanding internationally and investing in technology to grow its audience. Palak is also an avid movie and documentary enthusiast, enjoys gardening, and loves to sketch and paint in her spare time. Know More

