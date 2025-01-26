Todd Gilliland drops four words in disagreement with Cole Custer and Co.'s Instagram reel decision over TikTok

NASCAR Cup Series driver Todd Gilliland wasn't on board with many drivers in their choice of preference between Instagram reels and TikTok. The driver of the #34 Front Row Motorsports Ford made his intentions known on what he prefers amid a fun social media post done by NASCAR.

Amid NASCAR Media Day, the sport's social team got creative with their ideas for posts. One of them included a video of multiple drivers walking into a room with a piece of orange tape plastered on the floor, signifying that they can walk one of two ways. The choice between one direction and the other was whether the driver prefers watching Instagram reels or TikTok.

The video featured Cup Series drivers Austin Cindric, Riley Herbst, Cole Custer, Michael McDowell, John Hunter Nemechek, Ryan Preece, AJ Allmendinger, Noah Gragson, Tyler Reddick and Erik Jones. In the video, all the drivers chose to go in the direction of Instagram reels, signifying that they prefer it over TikTok. The caption read:

"Our drivers really love Reels. 😅"

Gilliland, who wasn't featured in the video, made his feelings known in the comments that he didn't agree with the drivers' preference as he's more of a TikTok person. His four-word comment read:

"Ew, TikTok all day"

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season will be Gilliland's fourth behind the wheel at FRM. However, it'll be his first at the seat of the #34 car after spending the last three seasons in the cockpit of the #38 machine. McDowell formerly drove the #34 as Gilliland's teammate.

Gilliland struggled to find results in his first two seasons as he tallied only six top 10s and finished 28th in the points standings both years. The 2024 campaign was a breakout one for Gilliland as he posted four top 10s and placed a career-high 22nd in the standings.

Todd Gilliland recently attended a hockey game with NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers Harrison Burton, Christian Eckes

Todd Gilliland is enjoying the remaining days of the offseason ahead of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series campaign. In a recent Instagram post, the three-time CRAFTSMAN Truck Series winner was seen at a Greenville Swamp Rabbits hockey game as part of "NASCAR night" in Greenville.

Gilliland posed for pictures alongside Xfinity Series drivers Harrison Burton and Christian Eckes as the trio sported the team's jerseys with their respective NASCAR numbers on the back. Gilliland penned a caption that read:

"@swamprabbits jerseys, all the boys got the new numbers 🥶"

At Front Row Motorsports, Gilliland will be teammates alongside Noah Gragson and Zane Smith. Gragson last drove the #10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford in 2024 until the organization ceased operations at the end of the season. Smith, meanwhile, piloted the #71 Spire Motorsports car in 2024. He won a Truck title with FRM back in 2022.

