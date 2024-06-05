Todd Gilliland extends his NASCAR contract with Front Row Motorsports

NASCAR driver Todd Gilliland has signed a multi-year contract with Front Row Motorsports. Gilliland will continue to remain at FRM and will be one of the three drivers representing the team in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season.

Todd Gilliland made his full-time debut for FRM in the 2022 Daytona 500. The 24-year-old is the son of David Gilliland, a former Cup Series driver who competed for FRM full-time from 2011 to 2015.

Bob Jenkins, the owner of FRM, was quoted as saying about Todd's contract extension in a press release ( via NASCAR):

"Todd (Gilliland) and his family have been with my family and the team for a very long time. We’ve watched him grow, mature, and show all his potential behind our truck and car. It’s now his time to lead us into our next phase of winning races and being a consistent playoff contender."

Trending

The #38 Ford driver is a three-time Truck Series winner. He competed in the Truck Series for FRM during the 2020-2021 season. Gilliland also has two wins in the ARCA Menards Series and won two championships in the ARCA's west division in 2016 and 2017.

Todd Gilliland was quoted as saying about the new contract with FRM:

"I want to be at Front Row Motorsports, and I want to be a part of what’s happening right now. This is the time to join as a partner, a fan, and watch our next chapter. It’s really cool to see it all happening, and I have to thank Bob Jenkins and Jerry Freeze(FRM GM) for their commitment in taking the steps to make us a consistent winning and playoff organization. It’s never easy, but I feel confident in our direction. I’m excited to see what the future holds."

Gilliland currently sits at P22 in the overall Cup Series standings with one top-ten finish so far and has led 101 laps this season, a career-high for the nascent driver.

Expand Tweet

Front Row Motorsports also recently announced that they would add a third charter on the team in addition to the existing two charters.

A brief look into Front Row Motorsports this 2024 NASCAR season

On May 29, Front Row Motorsports owner Bob Jenkins announced that they would field a three-car charter from the beginning of the 2025 season. This news coincided with Stewart-Haas Racing's decision to exit from the sport and sell their four-car charter team.

FRM currently fields two full-time Cup Series drivers - Michael McDowell, piloting the #34, and Todd Gilliland, piloting the #38 Ford. The team also has a part-time driver in Kaz Grala who pilots the #36.

However, Michael McDowell, a former Daytona 500 winner, announced earlier this year that he would part ways with FRM at the end of the season and would move to Spire Motorsports for the 2025 season.

This leaves the FRM team with two spots to fill in NASCAR's top-tier division for the next season.