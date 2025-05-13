Todd Gilliland and FRM have a new sponsor for All-Star Race and Coca-Cola 600

Front Row Motorsports recently announced a new sponsorship deal with Overplay for Todd Gilliland. Overplay will serve as the #34 Ford Mustang's title sponsor in the two upcoming races in the All-Star weekend and the Coca-Cola 600.

For a short background, Overplay is a gaming platform where users can make games from videos. The platform eliminates the need for an extensive coding skillset, making it accessible to everyone, including Gilliland, who has already created a game.

NASCAR Insider Joseph Srigley shared the news on X (formerly Twitter). He wrote:

"NEWS: @OverplayGames_ will sponsor @ToddGilliland_ and @Team_FRM in the NASCAR All-Star Race and Coca-Cola 600."

In his part, Dan Projansky, co-founder and CEO of Overplay, said in a press release:

"With our partnership with Todd Gilliland, we’re celebrating a number of firsts: the first time our Overplay logo is on a car in the NASCAR Cup Series car, and the first time that race car drivers can make games for their fans using Overplay’s technology."

"I’m really excited to welcome Overplay to the No. 34 team this season," Todd Gilliland said.

The Front Row Motorsports-Overplay partnership will debut this weekend in the NASCAR All-Star Open, where Gilliland will race for one of the two open spots in the main event. He will compete against 17 other drivers, including teammates Noah Gragson and Zane Smith.

However, if Gragson fails to qualify, he can still make the All-Star Race through the fan vote competition. The #4 Ford pilot is one of the five drivers in this category, along with Shane van Gisbergen, Carson Hocevar, Ryan Preece, and Bubba Wallace.

Meanwhile, the Coca-Cola 600 is the longest race on the calendar. Held at Charlotte Motor Speedway, the 400-lap, 600-mile contest will kick off Prime Video's five-race broadcasting gig until the Pocono Raceway stop on June 22.

The sponsorship deal follows Overplay's partnership with the #32 Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet of Austin Green in the Xfinity Series. The gaming platform also teamed up with defending Craftsman Truck Series champion Ty Majeski as an associate sponsor.

"Another cool moment in my career": Todd Gilliland on reuniting with sponsor in 2025 season

While Todd Gilliland and Overplay try to make the most out of their two-race primary sponsorship deal, the #34 team runs most of its races this year with Love's Travel Stops. He has reunited with the convenience store company after taking over Michael McDowell's car at Front Row Motorsports.

Before the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season began, Todd Gilliland said (via NASCAR):

"It’s just another cool moment in my career to race for a company that represented my father at FRM. The No. 34 Ford is what started FRM in the Cup Series, and there is a lot of history with Love’s, FRM, and my family. I still remember watching my dad race the Love’s Ford."

Todd Gilliland driving the #34 Love's Travel Stops Ford at Texas Motor Speedway - Source: Getty

Gilliland previously raced with Love's Travel Stops in the Craftsman Truck Series in 2020 and 2021. His father, David, also ran races with the sponsor in the mid-2010s.

