Todd Gilliland and FRM partner with Tony Stewart's NHRA sponsor for Atlanta Cup race

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) has announced a new partner for Todd Gilliland's NASCAR Cup Series race in Atlanta in June. Rinnai America Corporation, which is a sponsor for former NASCAR Cup champion Tony Stewart's team in NHRA, will sponsor FRM'S No. 34 Ford Mustang Dark Horse this summer.

Gilliand will debut the brand's colors at the Quaker State 400 on June 28. Rinnai, the subsidiary of a Japan-based tankless water heater company, will also come on board as a full-season associate sponsor, as reported by Jayski.

Rinnai will further team up with Long John Silver’s, another FRM partner. They will be the go-to water heater brand for all their restaurants across the country.

Gilliand is currently in his fourth NASCAR Cup season with FRM. The 24-year-old debuted in the series in 2022 and has yet to earn a win after over 100 Cup starts. He has collected two top-10 finishes so far this year, at the Circuit of the Americas and Martinsville.

"My house has been equipped with Rinnai since I have been here and I haven't had any issues with hot water. This is a cool partnership because it’s something that I'm using every day and now they are helping us build on our race program," Gilliland said in a team release.

Gilliand signed a multi-year contract extension with FRM last year and finished 22nd in the Cup standings in 2024. This year, he is ranked 28th in points standings.

"I'm so proud of my guys" - Tony Stewart secures first NHRA Top Fuel win at Vegas

Last Sunday, Tony Stewart won his first NHRA Top Fuel drag race at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The former NASCAR and IndyCar champion took the win at the Four-Wide Nationals, driving for his team. He joined NHRA last season to cover for his wife, Leah Pruett, who was on a break as the couple was expecting its first child.

Stewart earned his first victory in the Dodge//SRT dragster at 317.42 mph.

"You sure as hell appreciate it more when you struggle like we did. All the credit goes to this team. I’m so proud of my guys. There’s so many great partners here and I have a great team standing there. I have a feeling I’m really going to be hurting in the morning, but it sure as hell is going to be worth it," Tony Stewart said (via Yahoo Sports).

Rinnai has been a sponsor for the Tony Stewart Racing (TSR) team in the NHRA drag racing series since 2023. TSR currently fields two entries in the Top Fuel and Funny Car divisions with Stewart and Matt Hagan. Hagan also won the NHRA Funny Car championship in 2023.

Stewart is now second in the championship, just 16 points behind the leader, Shawn Langdon.

