Todd Gilliland gives a hilarious remark on Front Row Motorsports’s “Big 3” media day post 

Todd Gilliland recently gave a hilarious reaction to Front Row Motorsports' media day posts on X. Gilliland is set to start his fourth full-time season with FRM, joining Zane Smith and Noah Gragson under the Ford roster.

On January 25, FRM shared a picture of all its three drivers from the NASCAR media day shoot on their X (formerly Twitter) handle and captioned it:

"Is this the big 3?"

Reacting to this caption, the 24-year-old Gilliland, who stands tall at 6 feet 3 inches, gave a sly remark on his fellow teammate's height and wrote:

"I'm definitely the "biggest" of the 3 atleast."

Todd Gilliland is the son of former NASCAR driver and team owner David Gilliland. He switched from the No. 38 to the flagship No. 34 Ford Mustang Dark Horse after veteran driver Michael McDowell announced his departure from FRM to Spire Motorsports. Moreover, the North Carolina native will take the colors of Love's Travel Stop and mark his reunion with this familiar sponsor.

"It is really humbling': Todd Gilliland makes his feelings known on reuniting with familiar sponsor for 2025 season

Before making his debut in NASCAR's premier division, Todd Gilliland competed in the Truck Series for Kyle Busch Motorsports and FRM. Moreover, Love's under the Speedco banner was the primary sponsor for the 24-year-old's Truck campaign in the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

As Gilliland prepares for the upcoming season, he once shared his thoughts on reuniting with his former sponsor and reminiscing about the time watching his father race in Love's paint scheme. Gilliland said(via NASCAR):

"It is really humbling to race the No. 34 Love’s Travel Stops Ford Mustang beginning next season. It’s just another cool moment in my career to race for a company that represented my father at FRM. The No. 34 Ford is what started FRM in the Cup Series, and there is a lot of history with Love’s, FRM and my family. I still remember watching my dad race the Love’s Ford."

"I did not take this next step lightly. I have seen the rise of the team and the new level of expectations. It is an honor that Love’s is putting their trust in me to continue to grow the team and compete for wins and get into the playoffs. I am gracious for this opportunity and look forward to 2025."

It is worth mentioning that Todd Gilliland's father, David, first drove Love's livery in the 2013 Daytona 500 race and was backed by the sponsor for two more seasons.

Meanwhile, Todd Gilliland will be back in action for the exhibition race at Bowman Gray Stadium on February 2. Followed by the season-opener race at Daytona International Speedway on February 16.

