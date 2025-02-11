Todd Gilliland's wife Marissa channels floral aesthetics sporting an embroidered cardigan in IG update

In her latest Instagram story, Todd Gilliland’s wife, Marissa, flaunted her outfit for the day. She smiled at the camera, wearing an off-white floral crochet cardigan from Vestique, who she also tagged in her story.

Fans can now purchase the premium quality sweater at a discounted price using the code “MARISSAGILLILAND” at checkout. Marissa wrote:

“Love this little cardigan from @vestique."

Screengrab of Marissa Gilliland's Instagram story (@marissagilliland)

The couple married in January 2022 while on a trip to the Bahamas. Since then, Marissa has often accompanied the 24-year-old driver to racetracks.

Todd Gilliland will drive the No. 34 NASCAR Cup Series entry for Front Row Motorsports starting in 2025. Earlier, he used to pilot the No. 38, which will now be driven by Zane Smith, his teammate at FRM. Former Xfinity Series driver for JR Motorsports, Noah Gragson, will join the duo.

A two-time K&N Pro Series West champion, Gilliland used to drive for Kyle Busch Motorsports in the Craftsman Truck Series. He moved to Cup in 2022, so 2025 will mark Gilliland’s fourth year in the Series.

Gilliland’s first race of the season is scheduled for Sunday, February 16. On that day, NASCAR will host the 67th crown jewel Daytona 500. Fans can watch him in action from 2:30 p.m. ET onward on FOX or listen to updates on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Todd Gilliland follows in his father's footsteps as he prepares to carry on a family legacy

Love’s Travel Stops will join Todd Gilliland as his primary sponsor this year for over half of the season. Although 2025 is its 13th consecutive year backing Front Row Motorsports, it’s Gilliland’s first time flaunting Love’s livery in the Cup Series.

Working with Love’s is kind of like a family affair for Gilliland. The Oklahoma-based company was the official sponsor for his father, David, a former Cup Series contender. Gilliland said after signing in November 2024 (via Tireball):

“It is really humbling to race the No. 34 Love’s Travel Stops Ford Mustang beginning next season. It’s just another cool moment in my career to race for a company that represented my father at FRM. The 34 Ford is what started FRM in the Cup Series and there is a lot of history with Love’s, FRM, and my family. I still remember watching my dad race the Love’s Ford."

"I do not take this next step lightly," Todd Gilliland added. "I have seen the rise of the team and the new level of expectations. It is an honor that Love’s is putting their trust in me to continue to grow this team and compete for wins and get into the playoffs. I am gracious for this opportunity and look forward to 2025.”

It was David Gilliland who brought Love’s its first pole win as well as its first top-five finish with Front Row Motorsports. The iconic livery his son will drive this year debuted in the 2013 Daytona 500.

