Todd Gilliland’s wife Marissa drops 4-word reaction to custom-made jacket in ode to husband’s new FRM ride 

Todd Gilliland's wife Marissa recently shared a picture of her custom-designed jacket with No. 34 printed on the back.

In an Instagram stories post on January 26, the Front Row Motorsports driver's wife, Marissa, shared an elated reaction as we inch closer to the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. Moreover, she posted a photo highlighting the No. 34 on the back of a red jacket and captioned the post by writing:

"We are back baby!!!"

via Marissa Gilliland's Instagram

Marissa designed this apparel in collaboration with LTB Customs which designs personalized merchandise for its customers on Instagram.

It is worth mentioning that Todd Gilliland will drive the No. 34 Ford for the first time this season with FRM. Until now, the 24-year-old drove the No. 38 entry of the Bob Jenkins-owned Cup Series team.

Moreover, Gilliland's wife has been spotted several times accompanying the Mustang driver. She once posted a heartwarming note for her husband after he finished his third full-time season with FRM.

"Season 3 in the books❤️ Time sure is flying. Todd and the entire 38 team have lots to be proud of this year!! So thankful for everyone who makes it all happen for my Hubby🫶🏻 it’s now time to enjoy being home for a little!"

"Huge blessing": Todd Gilliland once looked back on the 'opportunity' to continue with Front Row Motorsports in Cup Series

Todd Gilliland- NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400 - Source: Getty

Todd Gilliland comes from a family of racers. His father, David Gilliland, is a former NASCAR driver and the owner of Tricon Garage. The young Gilliland debuted in NASCAR's premier division in 2022 where he managed one top-five and one top-10 finish. Following his debut season, Gilliland competed for Rick Ware Racing and FRM in a single campaign.

In a June 2024 conversation with Bob Pockrass, the North Carolina native Gilliland was asked about the opportunity to continue competing in the Cup Series for a single team throughout the season. To which, he replied:

"From my side of it, I need to be reminded of that, for sure. It's definitely a huge blessing and a huge opportunity to be able to continue racing in this series. And I definitely know that you can't take it for granted. I forget last year, it was piecing together a full season. Just to see how things changed, see how much results can sway things good or bad very quickly in the sport shows that we need to continue improving and stay on top of our game. I'm super thankful, super excited to continue with Front Row."

Meanwhile, the No. 34 Ford driver will be back in action for the exhibition race at Bowman Gray Stadium on February 2, followed by the season-opener race at Daytona International Speedway on February 16.

