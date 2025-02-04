Todd Gilliland's wife Marissa highlights Cookout Clash moment featuring Kendrick Lamar's Squabble Up on IG story

Todd Gilliland's wife, Marissa Gilliland, shared photos from NASCAR’s pre-season Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium on social media. Her post featured Kendrick Lamar’s song 'Squabble Up', adding a unique touch to the snapshots from the iconic quarter-mile short track.

Gilliland made his NASCAR debut in the 2017 Bar Harbor 200 at Dover Motor Speedway, driving the #46 Toyota for Kyle Busch Motorsports. After earning three Truck Series victories, he advanced to the Cup Series, making his debut at the Daytona 500 with Front Row Motorsports in the #38 Ford. Now in his third season in NASCAR’s top division, the 24-year-old is still chasing his first win but has recorded 10 top-ten finishes in 106 starts.

Front Row Motorsports shared a series of pictures of their team drivers during the proceedings of the exhibition race weekend at Bowman Gray Stadium. Here's a look at the post, captioned:

"Scenes from a weekend at the @nascarclash."

Marissa Gilliland shared the post on her Instagram story, highlighting the picture of her with her Husband. The #34 driver's wife then added 22-time Grammy award winner Kendrick Lamar's 'Squabble Up' track, from his highly acclaimed album called GNX.

Todd Gilliland secured his spot in the 200-lap feature at Bowman Gray Stadium with a P5 finish in Heat 4. Starting the Clash from P20, the FRM driver fought hard but ultimately settled for a P14 finish.

Gilliland's new teammate at Front Row Motorsports, Noah Gragson, also took part in the exhibition race. Gragson, who joined FRM following Stewart-Haas Racing’s exit from NASCAR, started in P9 but had a tough night, finishing in a disappointing P20.

"It is really humbling': Todd Gilliland makes his feelings known on reuniting with familiar sponsor for 2025

Former NASCAR driver David Gilliland, father of Todd Gilliland, raced full-time in the Cup Series for Front Row Motorsports in 2011, piloting the #34 Ford Mustang. His most notable achievement was a third-place finish in the Daytona 500. The Xfinity Series race winner also became the first FRM driver to race the #34 Love’s Travel Stops Ford Mustang at Daytona in 2013.

In 2025, Todd will carry on the legacy, as Love’s Travel Stops returns to sponsor him in the Cup Series. Reflecting on the partnership, the 24-year-old shared his thoughts on racing in the same iconic colors as his father.

"It is really humbling to race the No. 34 Love’s Travel Stops Ford Mustang beginning next season. It’s just another cool moment in my career to race for a company that represented my father at FRM. The No. 34 Ford is what started FRM in the Cup Series, and there is a lot of history with Love’s, FRM and my family. I still remember watching my dad race the Love’s Ford." he said.

Meanwhile, the Daytona 500 is scheduled to run on February 16th at 2:30 PM Eastern time. Catch the action live on FOX, MRN, and SiriusXM.

