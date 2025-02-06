Todd Gilliland's wife Marissaa chuckles to Team F.R.M's 'Straight Outta Mooresville' post

Marissa Gilliland, wife of Front Row Motorsports driver Todd Gilliland, recently shared a post on the team's Instagram page. The post was a nod to the cover image of the 'Straight Outta Compton' Album, the debut studio album released by American rap group N.W.A.

FRM recreated the cover of the Album showing their new lineup of drivers across the NASCAR Cup and Truck Series. The Cup Series lineup included Todd Gilliand, who is entering his fourth season with the team, Noah Gragson, and Zane Smith. The Truck Series lineup included Layne Riggs and Chandler Smith. FRM captioned the post, "New season, new F.R.M."

Marissa found this recreation of N.W.A.'s Album cover absolutely hilarious and shared it with a suitable reaction.

"😂😂" she reacted on her IG story.

Screengrab of Instagram Story posted by Todd Gilliland's wife Marissa.

With Michael McDowell moving to Spire Motorsports in 2025, FRM restructured its driver lineup and added a new Cup Series charter, bringing in Gragson and Smith alongside Todd Gilliland. The Moorsville-based squad attempts to rise to the top half of the grid just below the big giants of the Series; Hendrick Motorsports, Team Penske, and Joe Gibbs Racing.

Another big move by the team is its legal stance against NASCAR's charter system. 23XI Racing and FRM refused to sign the updated charter agreement for 2025 and instead, filed an anti-trust lawsuit against NASCAR and its chairman Jim France at the end of last year. They claim that the racing teams are not getting a fair value out of the charter deal and NASCAR is exercising a monopoly.

While both teams argued that they would continue to compete in the Series as open entries, a federal judge later gave them the charter status for the duration of the legal proceedings so as to prevent them from excessive financial harm.

Todd Gilliland apologized to William Byron for the mishap at Bowman Gray

There was little doubt that the Winston-Salem track known as 'Madhouse' would produce some wild racing moments in the Cook Out Clash. The 75-lap LCQ proved that to be the case with nine cautions interrupting the last chance qualifying, setting up the expectations for the 200-lap main event.

While the Clash was relatively well-behaved compared to the LCQ, one of the few highlight moments came when Todd Gilliland and William Byron made contact.

The FRM driver was already a lap down, and when the lead pack approached him, he was forced to push Byron's No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet into the wall in Turn 4 due to the tight nature of the quarter-mile track. As a result, the HMS driver spun out and bounced off the outside wall, in front of the leaders.

Following this incident, Byron went a lap down and had to wait until the halfway stage of the race to get the free pass and, join the race on the lead lap. Gilliand immediately realized that he had pushed the No. 24 car into the wall and came on the radio to apologize.

"Did I just run him up into the wall?” Todd Gilliland asked on the radio. ”Yes, I told you to leave him more room,” he was told. He followed up with an apology, saying "Sorry," as reported by The Racing Underdogs on X.

FRM has only four wins in NASCAR. One of those came at Daytona in 2021 with Michael McDowell behind the wheel of the No. 34 Ford Mustang.

