Todd Gilliland's wife reacts to FRM racer's hilarious quip while golfing with Noah Gragson

Todd Gilliland recently shared a video from a golf outing with Front Row Motorsports teammate Noah Gragson, where the former made a playful remark mentioning his wife, Marissa. The lighthearted moment drew a reaction from Marissa herself, as she shared the post on her Instagram story.

During the golf session, Gilliland was impressed with Gragson's golf club and asked for a deal on it. However, Gragson retorted with a steep price of $2000, prompting Gilliland to say that Marissa would kill him if he accepted.

Reacting to her husband's remark, Marissa shared the clip on Thursday and captioned it :

"Marissa would kill me 😂😂😂"

Marissa's Instagram story about Todd Gilliland's Golf outing. Source : @Instagram/marissagilliland

Todd Gilliland got engaged to Marissa during a trip to the Bahamas in 2021. In January 2023, the pair returned to the same spot to tie the knot. Marissa is actively involved with Gilliland's NASCAR Cup Series career, often sharing snippets of his race weekends on social media.

When Todd Gilliland and his wife hit the runway for the MTJ Foundation

In September 2024, Todd Gilliland and his wife Marissa walked the runway during an annual fundraiser for underfunded cancer initiatives. Titled "Catwalk for Cancer", the event is hosted by The Martin Truex Jr. Foundation, where children battling cancer walk alongside NASCAR drivers and their families.

Reflecting upon the same, Marissa shared an Instagram post with the following caption :

"Got to take on the runway with our hero Miya last night #catwalkforacause is such an amazing event each year. @mtjfoundation @sherrystrongoc do so much for these children and we’re so grateful to be just a little part of it," Marissa wrote on Instagram.

Established in 2007 by former NASCAR driver Martin Truex Jr. and his late partner Sherry Pollex, the foundation has raised more than $5 million for cancer initiatives.

Marissa also collaborates with the FRM driver's sponsors for his No.34 Ford Mustang. In December last year, Grillos's Pickle announced they extended their sponsorship with Todd Gilliland for the 2025 season.

Reflecting upon the renewed partnership, President and CEO of the pickle organization, Adam Kaufman said,

"We are excited to extend our partnership with Todd and Marissa Gilliland and Front Row Motorsports. Todd and the Front Row Team have been amazing partners to encourage Grillo’s Pickles and NASCAR fans to chill out and eat a pickle. We can’t wait to go bigger and better with this program next year with a great slate of races."

The 24-year-old is set to race with the pickle-themed paint scheme at Pocono Raceway, New Hampshire, and the Chicago Street race. Additionally, the pickle organization will serve as his full-season associate sponsor. As such, Gilliland currently ranks 23rd in the driver's standings with 148 points and two top-10 finishes.

