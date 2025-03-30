Todd Gilliland toasts 25th qualifying position with root beer float and fellow Team FRM racers

Front Row Motorsports driver Todd Gilliland recently re-shared his team's thread ahead of the Cook Out 400. Gilliland also shared a series of images from his qualifying and practice session for the 400-lap race scheduled for March 30, 2025.

The Sherrills Ford, North Carolina, native ventured into stock car racing six years ago. He debuted in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series in 2017 with Kyle Busch Motorsports. He then joined Front Row Motorsports in 2020 and has been with the team since. After competing in the Truck Series for years, the team moved Gilliland to the Cup Series in 2022.

The re-shared post features Todd Gilliland alongside his teammates Zane Smith and Noah Gragson. The #34 Ford Mustang driver qualified 25th for the race with a best time of 19.904 seconds and a top speed of 95.137 mph. Reflecting upon his P25 finish in the qualifying session, Gilliland wrote:

"Root beer float for qualifying 25th"

Todd Gilliland celebrated his P25 in the qualifying session for the Cook Out 400 (Source: @ToddGilliland_ via Instagram)

The #34 Ford Mustang Dark Horse driver's teammate, Noah Gragson, qualified one spot above him with a best time of 19.896 seconds and a top speed of 95.175 mph. Meanwhile, the #38 Landa John Silver's Ford driver Zane Smith secured a spot in row 10 alongside Austin Cindric in his #2 Menards/Jack Links Ford.

Front Row Motorsports driver Todd Gilliland extended his partnership with his former sponsor

Despite being involved in an antitrust lawsuit against NASCAR, Front Row Motorsports landed a sponsorship for the #34 driver Todd Gilliland and bought a new charter from Stewart Haas Racing.

The Cup Series driver's sponsor, Grillo's Pickle, extended their partnership with the team for the 2025 season. The pickle company aims to become one of the most popular paint schemes in stock car racing. Gilliland will drive the pickle-themed Ford Mustang at Pocono Raceway. New Hampshire Motor Speedway and Chicago Street Race.

Adam Kaufman, the CEO and president of the pickle organization, stated (via Jayski.com):

"We are excited to extend our partnership with Todd and Marissa Gilliland and Front Row Motorsports. Todd and the Front Row Team have been amazing partners to encourage Grillo’s Pickles and NASCAR fans to chill out and eat a pickle. We can’t wait to go bigger and better with this program next year with a great slate of races."

Todd Gilliland ranks 26th on the driver's points table with 98 points under his name. He secured one top-ten finish at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) race on March 2, 2025. Additionally, he has led seven laps and has an average start of 19.5 followed by an average finish of 21.333.

His teammate, Zane Smith, sits one spot above him in P25 with a total of 103 points and one top-ten finish. Front Row Motorsports' third driver, Noah Gragson, ranks in P32 with only 82 points to his credit.

