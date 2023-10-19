Toledo Speedway to host 2024 NASCAR ARCA Menards Series finale for the third consecutive year

NASCAR ARCA Menards Series has announced that the Toledo Speedway will continue hosting the season finale in 2024. The half-mile oval is set to host the finale of the 20-race season on Saturday, October 5, 2024.

Next season the Toledo Speedway is set to host the season finale for the third consecutive year. It will be its sixth time overall in its 83 appearances in the ARCA Menards Series, since 1963.

Ron Drager, co-owner of the Toledo Speedway and ARCA president, opened up on the announcement. He said that the season finale at the half-mile oval in Ohio has garnered positive reviews from both the fans and the teams.

“We have built a lot of momentum over the last two years with the return of the series finale to Toledo Speedway. We’ve had a very positive response from our teams and fans and we look forward to carrying that momentum forward into 2024,” Drager said.

The season finale weekend will kick off with the the annual “Champions Celebration” on Friday, October 4 at the Toledo Speedway Bar & Grill, which remains open to the public.

In this year's 200-lap series finale at Toledo Speedway, Jesse Love was crowned as the 2023 NASCAR ARCA Menards champion. Meanwhile, William Sawalich took the checkered flag.

The 2024 ARCA Menards season calendar is slowly shaping up and is expected to be very similar to this year's 20-race schedule. Live TV coverage will be provided on either FOX Sports 1 or 2.

NASCAR Legend Jeff Gordon answers if Kyle Larson is a better driver than him

Hendrick Motorsports Vice Chairman Jeff Gordon recently compared himself to HMS's current star driver Kyle Larson. In the post-race media conference at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, he was asked if the latter was a better driver than him. Gordon replied:

“I got my butt kicked by one guy as my teammate at Hendrick Motorsports. I didn’t need two of them.”

Referencing the seven-time Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson, Gordon heaped praises on Kyle Larson's abilities and what made him special from the rest of the grid.

“Anybody that’s bringing a high level of talent and aggressiveness and speed to match up with people that are building the cars, it’s about having confidence in one another," he said.

Gordon and Larson at Richmond

The NASCAR Hall of Famer was particularly impressed with Larson's work ethic being teamed up along with crew chief Cliff Daniels.

“I wasn’t sure how he approached the Cup Series and especially with Cliff and all the data and the homework Cliff gives him, all the meetings and all that. Cliff is an intense guy and brings a lot to the table, so that’s a lot of information you have to absorb,” he added.

The #5 Hendrick Motorsports driver has already booked his spot in the championship four. He will be fighting for his second NASCAR Cup Series title at Phoenix Raceway on November 5.