Tommy Baldwin Jr. reflects on his son Luke’s Truck race debut after ‘undeserved’ finish at Martinsville

NASCAR veteran crew chief Tommy Baldwin Jr. recently reacted to his son, Luke Baldwin's NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series debut at Martinsville Speedway this Friday. Luke, 18, qualified outside the 25th spot, driving the No. 66 Ford F-150 for ThorSport Racing and finished in 22nd place. He was also involved in an incident after he hit the curb and spun as the final stage started at the 0.526-mile speedway in Ridgeway, Virginia.

Ad

Tommy Baldwin Jr. is a Daytona 500-winning crew chief and team majority owner of Tommy Baldwin Racing. The 58-year-old shared his thoughts on Luke's performance on X as he wrote:

"Didn’t get the finish he deserved in his NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series debut, but Luke definitely showed he can wheel it. Two more Truck races with ThorSport Racing still to go this year!!! Thank you Mohawk Northeast, Inc.!! 🤘"

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Luke Baldwin won the SMART Modified Tour championship and also took home the 602 Modified title at the World Series of Asphalt at New Smyrna Speedway last year. He moved to NASCAR’s national level with long-time sponsor Mohawk Northeast, Inc. Luke will race in two more Truck Series races at Kansas Speedway on May 10 and North Wilkesboro Speedway on May 17.

Luke will also drive the No. 7NY for Tommy Baldwin Racing in the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour this year. They announced that the 18-year-old will race in at least 12 events and and compete for Rookie of the Year.

Ad

Meanwhile, Daniel Hemric won the 2025 Blue Ridge 200 at Martinsville Speedway on Friday (March 28). The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series will travel to Bristol Motor Speedway for the sixth race of the season.

Tommy Baldwin Jr. involved in heated argument after son’s crash

Tommy Baldwin Jr. was involved in a heated argument at a race at South Boston Speedway earlier this week. It started after a crash during the SMART Modified Tour King of the Modifieds involving his eldest son, Jack Baldwin and Tomaino Racing's Jake Crum. Baldwin said he was just checking on his son when things got out of hand as he said (via FloRacing):

Ad

"I've had enough of you motherf******s!"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Tommy Baldwin Jr. helped Ward Burton win the 2002 Daytona 500 as a crew chief. He worked the role for 629 races and started a NASCAR Cup Series team, Tommy Baldwin Racing (TBR) in 2009 with the No. 36 car. His team struggled with money and used volunteer crew members with unsponsored cars in the early year. After driver Scott Riggs left, Baldwin used multiple drivers including Alex Bowman, Danica Patrick and Michael McDowell. Dave Blaney became the team's full-time driver in 2011.

TBR’s best Cup finish was third place twice, in 2011 and 2016. It also won the 2022 Modified championship with Doug Coby.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback