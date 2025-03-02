"Tomorrow it is a total different story": Bubba Wallace highlights 'the test' for COTA following impressive qualifying result

Bubba Wallace recently shared his thoughts on his impressive qualifying result at COTA. The 23XI Racing driver along with his teammate Tyler Reddick locked the front row for Sunday's Cup race on the road course.

While Wallace didn't win the pole ahead of Reddick, he qualified in 2nd place with hopes of getting a good result in the race. During a post-qualifying media session, a reporter mentioned to Bubba Wallace how he earlier claimed being bad at road courses, only to qualify second a week later.

In response, Wallace joked about 'keeping everyone guessing', whilst highlighting the work that was put in behind the scenes ahead of the qualifying. Talking about the race and working on improvements made during simulator sessions, the 31-year-old said:

"We've put in work and I say, ever since I've been a part of 23XI, they've highlighted my weaknesses and they're like, 'Hey, you need to get to work, and they put the ball in my court. So I appreciate all tools and resources. I think we've gotten better. I would say tomorrow it is a total different story, racing, keeping your position, having the confidence," he explained. [3:03]

Bubba Wallace further suggested that while the qualifying lap allowed him some room for maneuver, he still had Tyler Reddick at his heels. Previewing the upcoming session and brushing up on aspects he needs to work on in terms of road courses, Wallace said:

"I think the problems for me ensue when I'm trying to pass, and set up passes, so that would be the test tomorrow."

Bubba Wallace would look to improve his road course result on Sunday starting from P2

In an interview after qualifying on Saturday, Bubba Wallace highlighted his teammate Tyler Reddick's guidance on road courses. As per Wallace, the #45 driver gives 23XI 'the right info' to chase him.

Recalling how he was way out in left field during practice, but his team made 'big gains' for qualifying, Wallace remarked on a positive session for the team and said:

"What a day for 23XI Racing," he said.

Having said that, the #23 driver admitted that he had 'a long, long way' to go on road courses like COTA. It's worth mentioning that in his 30 starts on road courses, Bubba Wallace has only finished once inside the top 5. Apart from that, he has a 7th place finish at ROVAL in 2022, and a 9th place finish on the same track in 2024.

Nonetheless, after a positive qualifying session on Saturday at COTA that saw him place second, Wallace will be hoping to improve his performances on road courses and enter the race with much needed confidence.

