Toni Breidinger comes clean about $30M Malcolm in the Middle Hollywood star and Truck rival Frankie Muniz

Toni Breidinger, the NASCAR rising star, has opened up about her recognition of the Malcolm in the Middle actor, Frankie Muniz.

Toni Breidinger, a 25-year-old driver in NASCAR, is best known as the first female Arab American to compete in a NASCAR national series. She started her racing career at nine, inspired by her father who introduced her to go-karting. Over the years, she has built an impressive resume, holding the record for the most top-ten finishes by a female in any NASCAR series, with 27 top-ten finishes.

Frankie Muniz (net worth of $30 Million according to celebritynetworth.com), born on December 5, 1985, in Wood-Ridge, New Jersey, is an American actor, producer, and professional stock car racing driver. He rose to fame in the early 2000s for his role as the lead character in the sitcom Malcolm in the Middle, which ran for seven seasons from 2000 to 2006.

Muniz's performance earned him an Emmy nomination and established him as one of Hollywood's most successful teen stars. He also appeared in popular films like Agent Cody Banks and Big Fat Liar, demonstrating his range as a comic and action-oriented actor.

Breidinger spoke to NASCAR on Fox about how she remembers the actor-turned-driver:

"I've seen the one where the guy turns blue in the pool. Do you know what I'm talking about? Um, sorry. It's a Disney Channel movie. Um, which one was it? Oh, Big Fat Liar. Okay. Yeah, I've seen that. He was in that. Malcolm in the Middle was like a little bit before my time. Just a little bit. Just a little bit"

In 2025, Breidinger will compete full-time in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, driving the No. 5 Toyota Tundra for Tricon Garage. Throughout her career, she has participated in various racing series, including ARCA and late model events. Her debut in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series is a significant milestone as she seeks to establish herself in the sport.

Breidinger has effectively used her modeling career to boost her visibility and secure sponsorships. She has collaborated with major brands like Victoria's Secret, GAP, and Sports Illustrated, and recently made history by appearing in the 2025 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. With over five million followers on social media platforms such as Instagram and TikTok, she leverages her influence to attract sponsors who may not typically engage with NASCAR, creating a unique synergy between both careers.

Toni Breidinger oozed elegance in glimpses from '2025 media day'

Briedinger took to her account on the social media platform Instagram to share glimpses of her NASCAR media day:

In 2023, Breidinger made history by securing the highest-ever debut finish for a female driver in the Truck Series, coming in 15th. After taking a break during the 2024 season to hone her skills, she is set to compete full-time in the 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.

