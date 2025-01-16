Toni Breidinger drops four-word reaction amid her Raising Cane’s paint scheme unveiling ahead of rookie NASCAR Truck season 

Toni Breidinger recently took to social media to share an update about the upcoming Truck Series season with her fans and followers. Breidinger has joined Tricon Garage as a full-time driver for the 2025 season.

She replied to a tweet showcasing Raising Cane’s paint scheme for her 2025 rookie NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season. She wrote,

“See you at Daytona.”

The original tweet, shared by Tricon Garage, was a photo of Breidinger’s No. 5 Toyota, complete with the Raising Cane’s branding. Focusing on the design element of the car, the team captioned the tweet,

“Call us Caniac Combo™️ the way we’re serving up Toni’s ride HOT 🔥.”

In the picture, Breidinger's No. 5 truck sported Raising Cane's fiery-red livery, accented with white and yellow to complement the sponsor's branding. This design reflects the partnership Breidinger secured for her inaugural full-time Truck Series season, alongside sponsors Celsius and Sunoco.

This season will mark Breidinger’s full-time debut in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, having competed in select races in the past two years. Breidinger previously amassed 65 race starts in the ARCA Menards Series, achieving four top-five finishes in 2023.

In the overall 2024 driver standings, she secured a fourth-place position with 11 top-10 results. The 2025 Craftsman Truck Series season commences on February 14 at Daytona International Speedway.

“We just started racing and traveling all over the country for races” - Toni Breidinger on how she got into racing.

Toni Breidinger is the first female Arab-American driver to compete in a NASCAR national series. In a 2021 interview with Arab News, Breidinger talked about how her love for racing developed while on a childhood weekend outing with her family.

When Breidinger was nine, her father took her and her twin sister, Annie, to a go-kart track for a casual family outing. What started as a simple pastime quickly became a passion for both sisters.

"It all started in go-carts," Breidinger said. "I just went go-carting as a kid just for fun. I was nine years old. My dad took me and my twin sister Annie just up to the go-cart track for the weekend, just like a family activity."

Breidinger further added that while their father had no intention of steering them towards racing, this initial experience ignited their passion for the sport. Subsequently, they began participating in races and traveled across the country to pursue the same.

“He wasn’t trying to make anything come from it. But I just fell in love with it and so did my sister. So, we just started racing and traveling all over the country for races. Just from there climbing up the racing ladder," she explained.

In 2021, Toni Breidinger raced for Young Motorsports which made her the first Arabic-American woman to have competed in a NASCAR national-level series. Notably, she has 27 top-ten finishes to her name which is the highest for any woman in NASCAR’s ARCA Menards Series.

