Toni Breidinger flexes workout regime sporting all-black attire in latest IG update

Toni Breidinger, the NASCAR driver recently shared a post wearing an all-black attire for her workout regime on Instagram.

Breidinger born in San Francisco, California became the first female Arab-American to compete in NASCAR’s national series. She drives the #5 Toyota Tundra for Tricon Garage in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Before moving up in the Truck Series she accumulated 27 top-10 finishes across the series which is a record for female drivers in NASCAR. The 25-year-old is also a successful model as she has worked with high-profile brands like GAP and Victoria's Secret which has led to her having a wide social media following.

The California native wore an all-black attire in her story on Instagram during a workout session in a gym.

She also posted a picture of her looking into the mirror in the same attire from the gym.

The 25-year-old took a break in the 2024 season where she focused on developing her racing skills and spent it understanding the new racing environment she was to embark upon. The 2025 season with TRICON Garage will be her full-time season within NASCAR and her first one in the Truck Series. Away from the track she is a big advocate of women's participation in motorsports and this season, she hopes to break more barriers for women in racing.

How did Toni Breidinger's love affair with racing start?

The Arab-American discovered her passion for racing at a young age while competing in go-karts. Her journey began when she was just nine years old, and she quickly fell in love with the thrill of speed and competition. Breidinger's early experiences on the track laid the groundwork for her future in motorsports, as she transitioned from go-karts to more advanced racing series. In an interview with Arab News in 2021 she said:

"It all started in go-carts," Breidinger said. "I just went go-carting as a kid just for fun. I was nine years old. My dad took me and my twin sister Annie just up to the go-cart track for the weekend, just like a family activity."

The TRICON Garage driver continued:

“He wasn’t trying to make anything come from it. But I just fell in love with it and so did my sister. So, we just started racing and traveling all over the country for races. Just from there climbing up the racing ladder," she added.

By combining her passion for racing with strong advocacy for inclusivity, Breidinger is enhancing her career and fostering an environment where aspiring racers from all backgrounds can envision themselves on the track.

