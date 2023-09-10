Rising racing sensation Toni Breidinger has her mind set on making it to the big leagues of stock car racing. The Arab-American remains focused on securing a promotion to the Craftsman Truck Series soon.

Breidinger, 24, has been rapidly emerging as a force to be reckoned with in the ARCA Menards Series.

The 24-year-old Arab-American racer, often likened to the legendary Danica Patrick, has been making waves in the Stock Car Racing scene.

Breidinger's recent triumph at the Kansas Speedway marked a pivotal moment in her racing career, securing her best-ever finish on the track. With three top 5 finishes under her belt this season, the former Victoria's Secret model-turned-racing sensation is turning heads.

In an interview with Frontstretch following the Kansas race, Toni Breidinger shared her thoughts on the race and her future aspirations.

"I hope so. I definitely think I still need to work on a few things to contend for really great results in the Truck Series," she revealed.

Breidinger remains purely committed to honing her skills before making a leap to the higher echelons of the American racing scene, specifically the Craftsman Truck Series. Acknowledging the importance of her tenure in the ARCA Menards Series, Breidinger emphasized:

"I still think ARCA has been a really great development tool for me to kind of work those little things out before I throw myself into trucks."

Toni Breidinger on the ARCA Menards Series race at Kansas Speedway

Reflecting on her performance at the notoriously challenging Kansas Speedway, Breidinger confessed:

"Yeah, it's definitely kind of a tricky track, but it's definitely one of my worst tracks."

Working closely with her team, Toni Breidinger meticulously dissected every aspect of her performance, employing simulators and exhaustive analysis to identify areas of growth.

"Definitely worked a lot with the team on the sim and just looking over and over, seeing where I can improve. So, kind of happy that the work paid off."

Connor Mosack earned his inaugural victory in a stock car at the same event, in what was just the sixth race of the season for the Joe Gibbs Racing prodigy. The 24-year-old showcased a dominant display and lapped every engine on the track except for debutant Carson Kvapil.

As the season draws towards its conclusion, Jesse Love leads the series standings, trailed by Andres Perez De Lara and Frankie Muniz.