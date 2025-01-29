Toni Breidinger rocks her racing suit as she poses on IG story

Toni Breidinger hit the track with Tricon Garage and shared a picture of her in a stunning black puffer jacket in the garage, drawing a sharp contrast from her white racing suit. Breidinger is set to make her full-time Truck Series debut with Tricon this season.

Breidinger participated in the ARCA Menards Series in 2024, amassing 11 top-10 finishes during the season and finishing fourth in the standings. Tricon Garage signed her to pilot their #5 Toyota full-time in the upcoming season. As she spent the day on the track, she shared a picture in a chic black jacket.

Toni Breidinger in the Toyota garage ahead of her full-time debut with Tricon Garage (@tonibreidinger on Instagram)

Breidinger has been a promising driver throughout her racing career. She debuted in the ARCA Menards Series with Venturini Motorsports in the 2018 season and drove in three races. Breidinger then raced in her first full-time season in 2022, finishing sixth in the championship. She has since continued with the team. In 2020, she also participated in the Pro Late Model Series, finishing in fourth place with eight top-10 finishes.

Trending

Breidinger holds the record for most top-10 finishes by a female driver in NASCAR. Previously, she also held the record for most wins in the United States Auto Club (19) but Jessica Bean broke it.

In the past two years, she also raced with Tricon Garage in the Truck Series in four races. Although she finished outside of the top 10, the team signed her for her first full-time season this year.

Toni Breidinger to race for Tricon Garage full-time in NASCAR Truck Series

Tricon Garage is set to field five trucks in the series this year, two of which will be piloted by rookies Toni Breidinger (#5) and Gio Ruggiero (#17). Breidinger will be backed by Raising Cane's, Celsius, and Sunoco as sponsors.

Reacting to her 2025 campaign, she said (via NASCAR):

"Racing full-time with Tricon is a dream for me," Breidinger said in a statement. "It’s been a 15-year process to get here, but I’m so excited for this moment and ready to capitalize on it."

Born in San Francisco, California, Toni Breidinger is the first Arab-American female driver in NASCAR. She continued to motivate the younger generations who aim to follow the racing path. Her promising results in the junior series have helped her climb the first step in the journey to reach the pinnacle of stock racing. She could soon move to Xfinity if she manages to break through with Tricon in the Truck Series.

Breidinger has also worked in modeling campaigns for popular brands like Victoria's Secret, Gap, and Free People. She has also appeared in the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue and is the first NASCAR driver to do so.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback