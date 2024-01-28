Toni Breidinger to run full-time 2024 ARCA Menards Series season with Venturini Motorsports

Toni Breidinger one of the most known NASCAR drivers on social media, will compete full-time in the 2024 ARCA Menards Series season for Venturini Motorsports, as announced by the team on Friday (January 26).

Breidinger, who is breaking down barriers for women in motorsports, will drive the #25 Toyota on a full-time basis for the second time since 2022.

Last year Breidinger had an impressive season in the ARCA Series. She ran a part-time schedule for Venturini Motorsports and finished the season in ninth place in the points standings with four top-5s and seven top-10s.

Billy Venturini, the owner of Venturini Motorsports, is happy to have Toni Breidinger back behind the wheel of the #25 Toyota. Praising Breidinger, the team owner said (via arcaracing.com):

“It’s great to have Toni back with the team full-time. Her growth behind the wheel is as impressive as I’ve seen with any other driver throughout the years; she’s really come into her own. Toni is a great driver to work with and a real asset to our team. I expect good things from her and the team this year.”

Toni Breidinger will pair up with crew chief Cayden Lapevich for the upcoming 2024 ARCA season.

Toni Breidinger excited to run another full season with Venturini Motorsports

The 24-year-old California native made her ARCA Menards Series debut at Toledo Speedway with Venturini in 2018, where she finished P10. She holds 16 top-10 finishes in 37 ARCA Series starts.

Expressing her feelings about returning as a full-time driver with Venturini Motorsports, Breidinger said (via arcaracing.com):

“I’m really excited to run another full season with Toyota Racing and Venturini Motorsports. Working with Toyota Racing and Venturini Motorsports has given me the tools and resources to develop as a driver.”

“This is a great opportunity for me, and I’m ready to capitalize on the moment. There’s a lot that goes on behind the scenes to make this all come together, and I’m grateful for the support I’ve be able to pursue my dreams. I truly cannot thank my partners enough for believing in not only me, but female athletes. I’m ready to kick off this season with Toyota and VMS at Daytona.”

Last year, Toni Breidinger made history when she finished 15th in her NASCAR Truck Series debut at Kansas Speedway. It was the best finish by a female driver on her debut in the Truck Series.