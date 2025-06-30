NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver Toni Breidinger has partnered up with the iconic restaurant brand, Dave & Buster’s, as their official Summer Ambassador. The brand is partnering up with a NASCAR driver for the very first time. The 25-year-old driver competes full-time in the Truck Series, driving the No. 5 Toyota truck for the Tricon Garage.

The 25-year-old driver is one of the most followed NASCAR drivers with 2.5 million followers on her Instagram account. Due to her fan following and a thriving modelling career, she has been able to partner up with a variety of high-profile brands like Victoria's Secret, Coach, 818 Tequila, Raising Cane's, Sunoco, and now Dave & Buster’s.

Breidinger recently shared her thoughts on partnership with the iconic brand, expressing her connection with the brand.

"I’ve been a fan of Dave & Buster’s for as long as I can remember. I always stop in when I’m on the road. I love the games and energy, so getting to partner with a brand I genuinely enjoy is really exciting for me. There’s nothing like being behind the wheel, whether it’s on the track or in the arcade, and now I get to do both at one of my favorite places. I’m so excited to compete with fans who love racing as much as I do and make this a summer to remember.” Toni Breidinger said via Racing America

NASCAR: Truck Series - Toni Breidinger Source: Imagn

This new partnership will put the Dave & Buster's brand at the forefront of the No. 5 Truck as the primary sponsor during the Truck Series race in New York on August 8th.

The partnership will also include the launch of a brand new Dave & Buster's fire suit during the same weekend.

Why did 818 Tequila choose Toni Breidinger as a partner?

The Kendall Jenner-founded brand, 818 Tequila, partnered up with NASCAR driver Toni Breidinger earlier this season. The brand collaborated with the driver in both Motorsports and Fashion, as she is also a model. This was the brand's first national sports partnership.

Toni Breidinger holds the record for the most top ten finishes in NASCAR as a female driver and is also the first Arab-American woman to compete in the sport. 818 Tequila's partnership with the driver fulfils several needs for their brand, which was explained by their CMO earlier this year.

Alcohol is a ground game — it’s all about the market — and NASCAR is really prevalent in a lot of these markets that we’re super-focused on right now. Also, because we’re empowering a female driver in NASCAR, it’s really aligned with what Kendall has experienced as a female founder in the alcohol space. There’s a lot of alignment there.” CMO Kathleen Braine said via Marketing Dive

The 818 branding is featured on Toni Breidinger's No. 5 truck for the entire 2025 season. Breidinger is currently ranked 22nd in the Craftsman Truck Series and finished 29th during the last race at Lime Rock.

