Toni Breidinger serves a bold fashion statement in striking all-red ensemble at the 2025 ESPYS

Toni Breidinger took to her official social media account to flaunt her latest outfit. The racing driver, who is also a renowned model, donned a striking red gown ahead of the annual ESPYS award, an annual award show produced by ESPN.

Ad

Breidinger shared a series of photos on her official Instagram account where she donned a Versace outfit, ahead of the renowned Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly Awards, the American award that recognizes individual and team performance on a given calendar.

Uploading the post, she wrote, "

"2025 ESPYS"

Here's the post by Toni Breidinger on Instagram:

Ad

Trending

As per the post on the Meta-owned platform, she tagged Versace, Diane Buzzetta, Molly Dickson, Jamie Bruce, Cherilyn Farris, Isabel Alysa, and CoverGirl to showcase the collaboration.

Toni Breidinger currently competes full-time in the NASCAR Truck Series and drives the #5 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro. She is of German and Lebanese descent and is the first Arab-American female driver to compete in NASCAR.

Breidinger competes in the Truck Series, she has participated in 19 races so far in over three years. Apart from this, she has also been an ARCA racing driver, who competed in the ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series West, and ARCA Menards Series East.

Ad

In the ARCA Series, she participated in 65 races over five years, whereas she took part in 13 ARCA Series East races over three years and six ARCA Series West races over four years.

Toni Breidinger revealed how modelling helped her stay afloat along with being a driver

Toni Breidinger during the Fresh From Florida 250 at Daytona International Speedway. - Source: Imagn

Toni Breidinger, a full-time racing driver and a part-time model, revealed how her side hustle helps her pay the bills. Speaking about this, here's what she told Yahoo’s OT Diaries:

Ad

"No day looks the same and no week looks the same. I would honestly never call myself a model. I always call myself a race car driver, and I model on the side at times.”

"To them, it's like, ‘Why are you doing all that? That's just a distraction,’” Breidinger says. But modeling — and building up her social media profile — also helps pay the bills. “I quite literally would not be racing without all this extra stuff that I'm doing. I mean, motorsports is expensive. It comes down to partners," she further added.

Ad

Toni Breidinger is a renowned model who is currently signed with a renowned global modeling agency, IMG Models. Besides this, she also worked with Marie Claire Arabia, Glamour, Shape, Flaunt, and GQ.

Breidinger, who was born in San Francisco, California, on July 14, 1999, was featured in Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit edition and became the first NASCAR driver to claim this accolade.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sabyasachi Biswas Sabyasachi Biswas is a passionate motorsport journalist for Sportskeeda, with a Master's degree in Mass Communication and Journalism. He has over eight years of experience in the field and has over 10000 published articles on the internet.



As a dedicated follower of motorsport, Sabyasachi watches events closely, ensuring his reports are thorough and supported by reputable sources. He is inspired by Max Verstappen’s fearless attitude and dreams of attending the Indian GP if it returns to the calendar. An ardent F1 fan over the years, he enjoyed watching Felipe Massa and Sebastian Vettel and is now following Verstappen's dominant journey on the track.



Apart from F1, he is a big-time NASCAR and football (also soccer) fan. Sabyasachi supports Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports and Spanish club, Real Madrid.



He was a sub-junior level footballer and won inter-district quizzes and debate competitions back in school. A travel freak by nature, Sabyasachi likes to try different cuisines and learn about new cultures. When away from his keyboard, he enjoys soccer, geopolitics, and playing with Khushi & Ubbu - his adorable beagles. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.