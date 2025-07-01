Toni Breidinger shares adorable pet photo while answering 5 ‘dumb f**king questions’ for race car drivers 

Toni Breidinger recently answered five questions for race car drivers intentionally and in the process, shared an adorable photo of her bunny, Fetty Hop.

Ad

Breidinger, who races full-time in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, debuted in the series with her current team, Tricon Garage, in 2023. She was the first Arab-American female driver in NASCAR and holds the record for the most top-10 finishes by a female driver in the ARCA series.

In her latest post on X, the 25-year-old responded to a fan-made questionnaire titled "Dumb F**king Questions for Race Car Drivers (Pt. 3)." Breidinger shared that her favourite road trip snacks were Hi-Chew Japanese fruit candy, strawberry-flavoured Starburst, Doritos and CELSIUS energy drinks.

Ad

Trending

"Do you have a library card? Are you right handed or left handed? Do you have any pets? If so, tell us about them (bonus points for pictures)," the four questions read," the other questions read.

"1. hi-chew, pink starburst, Doritos, Celsius 2. Yes! I have ToyotaCare Plus so everything is handled 3. No :( 4. Left 5. Bunny named Fetty Hop," Toni Breidinger replied.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Meanwhile, Breidinger was recently named the official summer ambassador for Dave & Buster’s, the first NASCAR driver to partner with the entertainment brand.

Toni Breidinger announces new sponsor for NASCAR Truck rookie season

Toni Breidinger’s No. 5 Toyota Tundra for TRICON Garage has secured a strong lineup of sponsors for her debut full-time NASCAR Truck Series season. In addition to her long-time partners Raising Cane’s, CELSIUS energy drinks, and Sunoco, Breidinger has also welcomed Call Before You Dig (CBYD), Manafort Brothers, and CWPM.

Ad

Meanwhile, Kendall Jenner's 818 Tequila served as the primary sponsor of the No. 5 at Nashville. Fashion brand Coach also joined her team as a two-race sponsor at Michigan and the upcoming Truck race at Talladega.

Her latest collaboration with the entertainment and restaurant chain, Dave & Buster’s, will debut at Watkins Glen International in August. Toni Breidinger announced the sponsorship details with a video on June 30.

"So excited to announce our partnership with @DaveandBusters!! Catch them on the No.5 @TRICONGarage Toyota Tundra TRD Pro this season too! Head to your local store to compete on the Leaderboard Challenge. Play Hot Wheels Victory Lap, NASCAR Pit Stop, Top Gun Maverick, Cruis’n Blast, & Super Bikes 3!"

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans can also participate in a nationwide Leaderboard Challenge and compete with Breidinger in five popular racing arcade games at local Dave & Buster’s locations. The games include Hot Wheels Victory Lap, NASCAR Pit Stop, Top Gun Maverick, Cruis’n Blast, and Super Bikes 3.

Breidinger is ranked 22nd in the Truck points standings ahead of the upcoming race at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park on 25 July.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Palak Gupta Palak Gupta is a dynamic motorsports writer with a unique blend of experience in economics and a passion for storytelling. Her enthusiasm for writing and a keen interest in racing steered her toward this field. With two years of professional writing experience, Palak has previously worked with Bhoomi, a non-profit organization, and as a content executive at MoreTasks Business Solution.



To maintain accuracy and uphold journalistic integrity, Palak relies on reputable sources such as official websites, trusted news outlets, and credible channels, while also keeping an eye on trends across social media platforms and forums like Reddit. She actively follows developments in motorsports, constantly seeking unique angles for her stories to deliver fresh and engaging content to her readers.



Inspired by Ross Chastain’s unconventional yet spectacular wall ride during the 2022 NASCAR season, Palak appreciates daring moves that defy norms and capture the spirit of motorsports. Although she doesn't have a favorite driver, she admires such moments that make history.



While she recognizes that NASCAR may never reach the global prominence of Formula 1, Palak suggests expanding internationally and investing in technology to grow its audience. Palak is also an avid movie and documentary enthusiast, enjoys gardening, and loves to sketch and paint in her spare time. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.