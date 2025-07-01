Toni Breidinger shares adorable pet photo while answering 5 ‘dumb f**king questions’ for race car drivers 

Toni Breidinger recently answered five questions for race car drivers intentionally and in the process, shared an adorable photo of her bunny, Fetty Hop.
Breidinger, who races full-time in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, debuted in the series with her current team, Tricon Garage, in 2023. She was the first Arab-American female driver in NASCAR and holds the record for the most top-10 finishes by a female driver in the ARCA series.
In her latest post on X, the 25-year-old responded to a fan-made questionnaire titled "Dumb F**king Questions for Race Car Drivers (Pt. 3)." Breidinger shared that her favourite road trip snacks were Hi-Chew Japanese fruit candy, strawberry-flavoured Starburst, Doritos and CELSIUS energy drinks.
"Do you have a library card? Are you right handed or left handed? Do you have any pets? If so, tell us about them (bonus points for pictures)," the four questions read," the other questions read.
"1. hi-chew, pink starburst, Doritos, Celsius 2. Yes! I have ToyotaCare Plus so everything is handled 3. No :( 4. Left 5. Bunny named Fetty Hop," Toni Breidinger replied.
Meanwhile, Breidinger was recently named the official summer ambassador for Dave & Buster’s, the first NASCAR driver to partner with the entertainment brand.
Toni Breidinger announces new sponsor for NASCAR Truck rookie season
Toni Breidinger’s No. 5 Toyota Tundra for TRICON Garage has secured a strong lineup of sponsors for her debut full-time NASCAR Truck Series season. In addition to her long-time partners Raising Cane’s, CELSIUS energy drinks, and Sunoco, Breidinger has also welcomed Call Before You Dig (CBYD), Manafort Brothers, and CWPM.
Meanwhile, Kendall Jenner's 818 Tequila served as the primary sponsor of the No. 5 at Nashville. Fashion brand Coach also joined her team as a two-race sponsor at Michigan and the upcoming Truck race at Talladega.
Her latest collaboration with the entertainment and restaurant chain, Dave & Buster’s, will debut at Watkins Glen International in August. Toni Breidinger announced the sponsorship details with a video on June 30.
"So excited to announce our partnership with @DaveandBusters!! Catch them on the No.5 @TRICONGarage Toyota Tundra TRD Pro this season too! Head to your local store to compete on the Leaderboard Challenge. Play Hot Wheels Victory Lap, NASCAR Pit Stop, Top Gun Maverick, Cruis’n Blast, & Super Bikes 3!"
Fans can also participate in a nationwide Leaderboard Challenge and compete with Breidinger in five popular racing arcade games at local Dave & Buster’s locations. The games include Hot Wheels Victory Lap, NASCAR Pit Stop, Top Gun Maverick, Cruis’n Blast, and Super Bikes 3.
Breidinger is ranked 22nd in the Truck points standings ahead of the upcoming race at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park on 25 July.
