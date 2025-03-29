Toni Breidinger shares hilarious ‘Minions-inspired’ reel with Corey Heim and other Tricon teammates

Toni Breidinger introduced a hilarious video by TRICON Garage inspired by the animated film The Minions. The video featured drivers like Corey Heim from TRICON Garage.

Ad

Breidinger is the first Arab-American woman to compete in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, driving the #5 Toyota for TRICON Garage. Staring off in go-karts, she set the record for the most victories in United States Auto Club (USAC) with 19. She moved up the ARCA Menards in 2018 with Venturini Motorsports. In 2021, she achieved a historic fourth place in the standings, the highest for a female driver at the time. She made her NASCAR debut in 2023 at Kansas, where she finished 15th, setting another record for the best debut by a female driver.

Ad

Trending

In addition to this, Breidinger has carved herself an impressive career as a model with Victoria’s Secret and has been featured in Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit issue.

The hilarious video was posted on TRICON Garage’s Instagram Handle with the caption:

"they’re OUR minions"

Ad

Toni Breidinger has been sponsored by Raising Cane’s, CELSIUS and Sunuco in her rookie season in the Craftsman Truck Series. She has competed in two races this season. At Daytona, she achieved a finish of 28th and 24th at Atlanta Motor Speedway. She is ranked 28th in the standings with 22 points.

Toni Breidinger reflected on a “special full circle" moment with her announcement

Toni Breidinger, who races full-time in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series with Tricon Garage, reflected on a "special full circle" moment as she prepared for the Las Vegas Motor Speedway race. She reminisced about her early days in midget racing, which served as her entry point into professional racing and ultimately paved the way for her NASCAR career.

Ad

Breidinger's journey began in the midget series, where she quickly excelled, earning the 2014 USAC Speed2 Western US Asphalt Midget Series Rookie of the Year Award and the championship in the same series two years later.

Breidinger shared a nostalgic post about racing at the Bullring, a smaller track within the speedway's vicinity, during her midget racing days. She expressed that it was a "special full circle" moment as she fulfilled her childhood dream of racing on the main track.

Ad

"This is a really special full circle moment for me. I spent my childhood racing focus midgets at the Bullring at LVMS. before every race there I thought about racing on the big track one day and used it as motivation. today is finally the day!!"

Expand Tweet

This success led to her signing with Venturini Motorsports and eventually to her full-time Truck Series opportunity. Although she had a consistent 2024 season in the ARCA Menards series, she is yet to win any races.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback