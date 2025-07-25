Toni Breidinger shatters stereotypes by showing glamour can drive NASCAR success

Toni Breidinger set the record straight regarding those who may think her brand deals and modeling career takes away from her focus on the racetrack. The NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series rookie made it known that she can not only balance it all, but that her glamour helps fuel her racing success.The driver of the #5 Tricon Garage Toyota shot down the idea that her off-track ventures affect her racing performance in an interview with Motorsport.com. With the cost it takes to race in today's world, Breidinger explained how it's necessary to explore other business opportunities when off the racetrack.“When people say that doing brand deals affects my performance, I’m like, ‘No, you know what affects my performance? Not being able to race because I can’t afford it,'&quot; Toni Breidinger said.Breidinger has a number of different sponsors, including big-time businesses like Coach, Dave &amp; Buster’s, Raising Cane’s, Victoria’s Secret and 818 Tequila. A few of the 26-year-old's partners, such as Victoria's Secret, are what she'd describe as &quot;female-focused&quot; brands.Being one of the only female drivers in NASCAR, Breidinger sees this as an opportunity to form relationships with brands that male drivers couldn't. The California native went on to say that she enjoys leaning into her femininity and believes building partnerships with female-oriented brands helps build the female demographic in NASCAR.“I like leaning into the female-focused brands and products that I use myself, because they’re often things that my male teammates don’t use. I might as well leverage that and build partnerships with brands that are authentic to me and tap into [the female] demographic.”Toni Breidinger competes full-time in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series for Tricon Garage. In 2025, Breidinger is currently 22nd in the points standings and has posted an average finish of 24.4. Her best finish after 15 races this season was an 18th-place effort back in April at Rockingham.Toni Breidinger posted humorous photos from Delta airportToni Breidinger recently shared photos of herself getting in and out of a Delta Airlines flight. The driver of the #5 was seen in the photos with her two suitcases and a giant stuffed teddy bear, which she jokingly said was thankful for Delta for not counting the stuffed animal as a third carry-on item.Breidinger had some hilarious photos of the stuffed animal, including one with &quot;him&quot; strapped into an airplane seat. Here's what she wrote via X with her message to Delta:&quot;thank you for not counting him as my third carry-on item.&quot;Prior to this season, Toni Breidinger competed full-time in the ARCA Menards Series. She posted 11 top-10 finishes in 2024 and finished fourth in the points standings.