Toni Breidinger sips coffee out of a Coach sneaker amid two-race sponsorship deal with the luxury brand

TRICON Garage's Toni Breidinger shared glimpses from her promo shoot with luxury fashion brand Coach. On June 5, 2025, the Victoria's Secret model was announced in a two-race sponsorship deal featuring the brand's signature black and white colours on her #5 Toyota Tundra.

Breidinger previously featured in Coach's Soho Sneaker campaign, appearing in a promotional video shot on the streets of New York City. On Thursday, July 4, she shared a behind-the-scenes clip from the shoot, where she was seen using the Soho sneaker as a cup holder.

Here's the clip shared by Breidinger.

Toni Breidinger recently raced with Coach's custom paint job during last month's Truck Series race at Michigan International Speedway. She's now scheduled to reprise the livery in October at Talladega Superspeedway.

On June 5, she took to X and unveiled her updated race suit under Coach's branding.

"Proud to have @Coach on my truck for this weekend’s race at Michigan. To be a part of their SoHo Sneaker Campaign and now have them on the truck is a dream. Grateful to work with brands who embrace me and my self-expression."

Apart from an 18th-place finish at Rockingham Speedway, Breidinger hasn't found much success on track. Ever since racing at 'The Rock', she has finished 20th or lower, while her TRICON Garage teammate Corey Heim currently tops the drivers' standings with a 144-point lead.

Toni Breidinger shares new collaboration with Dave and Busters

Toni Breidinger was recently announced as Dave and Buster's official summer ambassador. The new deal marks the iconic restaurant chain's debut foray with NASCAR. As part of the sponsorship, Breidinger will sport the company's branding as her #5 Toyota's primary sponsor in the upcoming New York race on August 8. Her custom fire suit will also be launched on the same weekend.

Reflecting on the partnership, Breidinger said (via Racing America):

"I’ve been a fan of Dave & Buster’s for as long as I can remember. I always stop in when I’m on the road. I love the games and energy, so getting to partner with a brand I genuinely enjoy is really exciting for me. There’s nothing like being behind the wheel, whether it’s on the track or in the arcade, and now I get to do both at one of my favorite places. I’m so excited to compete with fans who love racing as much as I do and make this a summer to remember."

To accompany the announcement, the 25-year-old also shared a short clip on X promoting Dave & Buster's Leaderboard Challenge. The contest awards VIP access to NASCAR tickets, autographed merch, and the grand prize - a brand new car.

Up next, Toni Breidinger heads to Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park to compete in her 16th Truck Series start. Fans can watch the race on Friday, July 25, at 8 p.m. ET.

