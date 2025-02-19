Toni Breidinger teams up with WSF to celebrate 50 years of empowering women in sports for Atlanta spring race 

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver and Victoria's Secret model Toni Breidinger recently teamed up with a women-empowering foundation for selected races in the 2025 season. Tricon Garage's official X account shared the exciting news with fans alongside the new livery for Breidinger's ride in the upcoming race.

Born on July 14, 1999, Toni Breidinger has Lebanese and German roots and is the first Arab-American female professional race car driver in NASCAR. She began her racing career at nine, taking inspiration from her father. In her five-year stint, she set the record for the most top-10 finishes in any NASCAR series with her 27 finishes in the ARCA Menards Series.

The recent social media post by Tricon Garage featured Toni Breidinger's new ride for the selected races in the 2025 season. The #5 Toyota team partnered with tennis legend Billie Jean King's Women's Sports Foundation.

The foundation is celebrating 50 years of empowering women in sports. The team also showcased the new livery for Breidinger's ride for the new partnership, which begins at the Atlanta Motor Speedway race, scheduled for February 22, 2025.

The team captioned the post on X:

"Celebrating 50 years of empowering women in sports The @WomensSportsFdn and @BillieJeanKing are on board with @ToniBreidinger and the No. 5 team for select races this season, starting at Atlanta! #PlaytoLead"

Billie Jean King founded the Women's Sports Foundation in 1974 and since then, the foundation has been working on sports advocacy, girls and women's health, educational projects, grant-making, and research.

Toni Breidinger on her "stacked" stock car racing schedule

Following her few starts in the 2023 season and her stint with Venturini Motorsports last season, Toni Breidinger is competing full-time for Tricon Garage for the 2025 Truck Series season. She drove for Venturini Motorsports in the ARCA Menards Series and completed 65 races in the series.

Running a full-time season in stock car racing is not easy for the Victoria's Secret model. Her biggest challenge is to adapt to the hectic schedule and racing on different race tracks every weekend.

“I’m gonna go to a good amount of tracks that I haven’t been to before,” Breidinger said (via motorcyclesports.net). “With the schedule being so stacked, you don’t have too much time.”

Toni Breidinger's next race is scheduled for this weekend, and reflecting upon the small time frame to prepare for the event, she said:

“You have time to prepare, but the next weekend’s a new track, and then a new track. So I think just adapting really fast is gonna be my biggest thing.”

The 25-year-old NASCAR driver also struggled during her debut race with Tricon Garage at the Daytona International Speedway last week. She had a hard time opting between top and bottom lanes. Later, she was involved in a multi-truck wreck and finished in P28.

