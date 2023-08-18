NASCAR legend Kenny Wallace mentioned that Thursday night was the best night in SRX Racing history as it brought together some of the biggest names in the sport.

It was not a normal Thursday night for 8,000 fans who filled the Lucas Oil Speedway stands to get a glimpse of the stars. Wallace also had a battle with Bobby Labonte on the track.

In his interview after the event, Kenny Wallace said (via Frontstretch):

"It's called timing and circumstances. I got underneath him late in the caution and then I chose the inside to try to get the lead again. When I chose the inside, I couldn't get the job done."

"I got into the corner a little too hard and Clint was good all night so he filled the outside so just a great night."

He added:

"I think tonight was the best night in SRX Racing history. We didn't tear up any cars, just an awesome night,"

Jonathan Davenport won the SRX Series finale at Lucas Oil Speedway, and Ryan Newman was named the SRX Series champion.

Tony Stewart gives his say on wrecking Ryan Newman in the SRX Racing on Thursday

Fans at the Lucas Oil Speedway came to see Tony Stewart compete against rival Ryan Newman in the thrilling climax to the 2023 SRX Racing season. But Stewart made it clear that he won't wreck Newman's car to get the advantage.

Speaking with Sportsnaut, he said:

"I’ll do anything for the Camping World SRX championship, but I won’t do that. We've been teammates for a long time, and we've been friends for years. This is what you would consider an ideal situation, I think for both of us, to be racing each other for a championship."

He added:

"He's got a pretty good point lead, but anything can happen. If all of a sudden he gets spun around on the pace lap, you'll probably know it was me because that may be the best shot I've got at catching him before they drop the green."

Stewart further spoke about the opportunity to be racing for the championship against Newman, saying:

"I think it's fun for us to have this opportunity, and you want it to be about who does the best job over six weeks. It's really cool for us to be in this situation, racing for a championship and knowing one of the two of us is going to bring this home.

Tony Stewart trailed Newman by 39 points heading into the Thursday Night Thunder finale in the SRX Racing.