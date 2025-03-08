Tony Stewart acknowledges competition with 4-time NHRA Top Fuel World Champion Steve Torrence ahead of Gatornationals All-Star Top Fuel Callout

Former NASCAR Cup Series champion Tony Stewart is set to compete in the Top Fuel All-Star Callout for the first time since he debuted in NHRA. Ahead of the race scheduled on March 8, 2025 the 53-year-old shared an image with the four-time NHRA Top Fuel World Champion and his "buddy" Steve Torrence.

Ad

Stewart's venture in the NHRA Series began after he met his wife Leah Pruett during the COVID-19 pandemic. Before getting married to Stewart, Leah Pruett competed in the series under Tony Stewart Racing and drove the Mopar Dodge SRT dragster. Due to the pandemic, major leagues were shutting down, and the 53-year-old went to see his then-girlfriend in action and developed a love for drag racing.

The recent post shared by Tony Stewart Racing featured the owner, Tony Stewart himself, posing along with on-track rival, four-time NHRA Top Fuel World Champion Steve Torrence. The team accompanied the image with a lighthearted caption:

Ad

Trending

"Two buddies going head-to-head in the #Gatornats All-Star Top Fuel Callout."

Ad

In August 2024, Tony Stewart and Steve Torrence went head to head in the 42nd Annual Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals. The four-time NHRA Top Fuel World Champion had an impressive run over Stewart during the event. Torrence earned his third top spot of the 2024 season and 40th of his career.

“It’s drastically different than everything I have ever done before”: Tony Stewart on his drag racing career

In Feburary 2025, three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Tony Stewart competed in the PRO Superstar Shootout at Bradenton Motorsports Park. During an interview with Athlon Sports, Stewart explained how drag racing is different from stock car racing.

Ad

The 2024 Rookie of the Year overtook his wife's Top Fuel Dragster after Leah Pruett announced a temporary break from racing due to pregnancy. The 53-year-old former NASCAR driver debuted in the Top Fuel division last year in March and secured the Rookie of the Year title.

However, former Stewart Haas Racing owner also struggled to cope with the new environment and cars. Stewart used to compete in the Cup Series, and the races generally lasted around three hours. Meanwhile, in the NHRA drag racing, the races are about three to four seconds. Also, drivers cannot overtake each other in drag racing and drive in a straight line.

Ad

Reflecting upon the major differences between the two series, the former three-time Cup Series champion stated:

“It’s drastically different than everything I have ever done before because everyone stays in their own lane. You don’t see drivers fighting or bickering because there is not a lot of opportunities for that." (as quoted by Athlon Sports)

Expand Tweet

The former NASCAR team owner not only competed in stock car racing but also in the IndyCar Series. He competed in 26 races in his five-year stint in the series and secured three wins, seven podium finishes, and eight pole positions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback