Tony Stewart celebrates historic NHRA win with Leah Pruett and son Dominic

Tony Stewart, the former NASCAR Cup Series champion turned NHRA Top Fuel driver, celebrated his first career NHRA Top Fuel victory with his wife, Leah Pruett, and son, Dominic James Stewart, in victory lane this past Sunday. The NASCAR Hall of Famer's team shared the heartwarming photos of his celebration on X (formerly Twitter).

Three-time NASCAR champion Stewart, who replaced his wife for the second consecutive season in NHRA, won the 25th annual NHRA 4-Wide Nationals at Las Vegas after defeating seasoned competitors like reigning champion Antron Brown, Justin Ashley, and Jasmine Salinas at the finish. Stewart won with a time of 3.870 seconds at 317.42 mph.

Tony Stewart's team posted the celebration pictures of his historic NHRA win featuring his wife and son on X. The account shared the post with a caption:

“A day we won’t forget 🏆”

Stewart and Pruett tied the knot in 2021 and welcomed their first child, Dominic, last year in November. His wife is a seasoned Top Fuel racer with 18 career victories and took a break from racing in 2024 to focus on motherhood.

Expressing his emotions after winning the first career NHRA Top Fuel victory, here’s what Stewart said (via FOX Sports):

“You sure as hell appreciate it more when you struggle like we did. All the credit goes to this team. I’m so proud of my guys. There’s so many great partners here and I have a great team standing there. I have a feeling I’m really going to be hurting in the morning, but it sure as hell is going to be worth it.”

Tony Stewart expresses emotions on seeing son Dominic on stage after NHRA win

During the post-race interview, Tony Stewart reflected on the overwhelming and unexpected emotion he felt when his wife, Pruett, brought their son, Dominic, on stage after his historic NHRA win. The NASCAR legend admitted that it was a big moment for him seeing his young son taking his first steps during such a milestone moment.

“I think probably the one thing that may not sink in as much right now, but it's already starting to, is when Dom – when Leah brought Dom up on the stage there when we were doing the interview after. ... that's an emotion that you can't even think about or dream of. And when I saw the first steps, my heart stopped. It's like, as much as I love winning this race for our team and myself and for our family,” Stewart said [2:40].

The 53-year-old Columbus, Indiana, native is considered a racing icon who has won races and championships in various motorsports disciplines in his racing career, showcasing versatility and adaptability as a driver. He has previously collected titles in NASCAR, IndyCar Series, midget, sprint, and USAC Silver Crown. The Top Fuel victory adds to his incredible motorsports resume.

Tony Stewart moved to second place in the NHRA Top Fuel standings, just 16 points behind leader Shawn Langdon.

