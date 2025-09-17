  • NASCAR
Tony Stewart and Curb Agajanian Racing make big High Limit Racing announcement

By Mayank Shukla
Published Sep 17, 2025 20:21 GMT
NHRA: Nitro Fish Nationals - Source: Imagn
Tony Stewart during the Nitro Fish Nationals at Maple Grove Raceway. - Source: Imagn

On September 17, 2025, Tony Stewart Racing announced that Rico Abreu would join the team as a driver in 2026. Abreu will drive the No. 24 winged sprint car on a full-time basis in the Kubota High Limit Racing Series and also compete in the occasional premium sprint car events, such as the Kings Royal at Eldora Speedway and the Knoxville Nationals in Iowa.

TSR will run in the High Limit Racing under the current franchise owned by Rico Abreu Racing, where High Limit Racing will give consent to lease the franchise to TSR. Tony Stewart expressed strong admiration for Rico Abreu, calling him a complete package and a great ambassador for sprint car racing. He said:

"Rico has proven to be a tremendous talent behind the wheel, but also a great ambassador for the sport...Rico and I have been good friends for a long time, and I've always admired the way he races. He competes with passion, and he is the gold standard for the way he represents his partners and the sport. Rico is the complete package, and we're genuinely excited to have him join our program."
Abreu, who currently leads the High Limit Racing championship standings with nine victories this season, described driving for TSR as a dream come true. praising Tony Stewart's 'respected program' and the opportunity to represent TSR as surreal. He said in the statement:

"Driving for Tony Stewart Racing is a dream come true. Tony has built one of the most respected programs in all of racing, and having the chance to represent TSR feels like a huge reward. Tony has been a friend and mentor to me for many years, and to go racing with him in High Limit Racing is a surreal opportunity that I'm excited to begin.”
Curb-Agajanian Racing has been a long-time partner of Tony Stewart Racing (TSR), as they first partnered in 2010. The two of them have gone on to taste a massive success that encompasses several championships, such as seven Knoxville Nationals and six World of Outlaws championships, as co-entrants providing support to the best sprint car drivers, including Donny Schatz.

Tony Stewart thanks NHRA safety team after scary wreck

Tony Stewart experienced a frightening crash during the NHRA Reading Nationals on September 14, 2025, at Maple Grove Raceway in Pennsylvania. The accident occurred when Doug Kalitta’s dragster suffered a catastrophic tire failure at over 335 mph, causing his car to collide with Stewart’s and flip onto its side before hitting the guard wall.

Stewart was temporarily unconscious and woke up with a severe headache and a banged-up left hand, but was thankfully cleared by NHRA medical personnel. He expressed gratitude for the NHRA Safety Safari and medical staff:

He wrote on X:

"I just wanted to thank all of our fans, teammates, and most of all our racing family for checking on us yesterday. Wasn’t the day we had planned, but thankful to the @NHRA Safety Safari and Dr. Surface for making sure we did all the right things in that situation. It definitely could have been way worse. Everyone that climbs into a racecar knows it can happen at any moment, but it's a great example of how we’re all human and how the entire racing community cares for each other. I’m sore today, but that’s to be expected. Can’t wait to get back to the track Friday and continue this amazing battle for a World Championship."
He acknowledged that the crash could have been far worse and praised the effectiveness of the safety engineering in his vehicle.

Edited by Sumeet Kavthale
