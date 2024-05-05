Tony Stewart & Denny Hamlin deemed A-grade trash talkers by NASCAR rookie

Over the course of his career, Tony Stewart developed a reputation for being outspoken and unfiltered with his thoughts. There were many occasions over his long, illustrious career when he got the cheers on the racetrack and in front of a mic.

Perhaps this was the reason that Stewart was the first pick for rookie Carson Hocevar when he was asked who would be on his Mount Rushmore of NASCAR trash talkers. Speaking on the Door Bumper Clear podcast, Hocevar picked Tony Stewart as the one driver whom he might put in all four spots. Hocevar also picked Denny Hamlin, Kurt Busch, and Kyle Busch.

"For me it's Tony (Stewart). Honestly, I'd almost put him in all four. Tony gets driver. Tony gets Goodyear. Tony gets NASCAR, the fans, the media ... I would have Tony at the top for sure and then I'd have Denny (Hamlin), Kurt (Busch) was always one of my favorites and then Kyle (Busch), like I'd have Kurt and Kyle right next to each other," Hocevar said.

This led to Freddie Kraft, the co-host of the podcast and the spotter of Bubba Wallace, to also share his picks for the Mount Rushmore of NASCAR trash talkers, which also included Tony Stewart.

"Tony has to be there. Denny probably has to be there. Like I said earlier, Jimmy Spencer was a guy that I grew up watching and cheering for and he had no trouble running his mouth and then probably (Kevin) Harvick for me is the other one. Either side of the Keelan era, he was very outspoken and ran his mouth a lot before, getting in fights," Kraft described.

The spotter also added that on his Mount Rushmore, Darrell Waltrip should be there. Although instead of removing one of his earlier four picks, Kraft claimed that he'd much rather add a fifth head.

What is it like to work with Tony Stewart? Matt Hagan explains

Earlier this year, NHRA's Matt Hagan, who drives for Tony Stewart's team, revealed what it's like to have the 3x NASCAR Cup champion as his boss. Hagan deemed Stewart as "a funny guy" who can not just dish it out, but also take it, which is what Hagan loves about him.

"He can dish it out, but he can also take it and that’s what I love about it. We have a really great chemistry. We have some real good synergy. His dynamic there is very family based, family oriented. We all have one common goal, but it’s still nice to … pick on him. That’s what’s been really cool with the dynamic with him as my boss," Hagan said as per Autoweek.

Comparing Stewart to his former boss, Don Schumacher, the NHRA champ said that when Schumacher would walk in, the room would be full of "Yes sir, no sir" and getting out of his way. But when Stewart walks in, Hagan feels like, "What’ve you got for me today, buddy?"

For Hagan, Stewart is someone who makes it fun to come to work.