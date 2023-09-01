Tony Stewart explains to Haas F1 boss Guenther Steiner about how the NASCAR playoff point system works

NASCAR legend Tony Stewart gave his best shot while explaining the current points system to Haas F1 team principal Guenther Steiner.

The semi-retired stock car driver jointly owns the Stewart-Haas Racing team with Gene Haas, who only owns an F1 team under his name which is run by Steiner. In a video posted on social media through the team's handle, the NASCAR owner accepted that the points system is very complicated.

He said to the Haas F1 team boss:

"Our points system is a little bit complicated. But it starts at Daytona obviously at the beginning of the season, then they reset the points plus you have bonus points And you get stage points, run three races, and reset the points again. Finally whittle it down to the championship for at Phoenix."

Steiner replied to the explanation:

"I'm not really sure you understand it."

Tony Stewart concluded:

"No, but that's all I know."

Tony Stewart on his return to racing at Indy as NHRA drag racer

The three-time NASCAR champion returned to racing IndyCar after retiring from full-time competition in 2016.

Tony Stewart drives in the Top Alcohol Dragster division, which usually has a best performance of around 5.1 seconds at 285 mph in short-track racing.

As per Indycar.com, Tony Stewart recently said:

"I only have to drive 5-and-a-half seconds at a time, but it's really fun, and I think why I'm enjoying it so much is because it's such a different discipline than anything else I've ever driven in. Sports cars, stock cars, Indy cars, there were a lot of similarities, and everything translated, but this is kind of off on its own island."

He also spoke about how the procedure caught him off guard when approaching the series:

“The procedure, the cadence of that procedure, all of those steps are very important to the success of the run. That caught me off guard to how much went into each run, the amount of work they have to do in a three-and-a-half second run, or in our class, a five-and-a-half second run, is the same amount of things people do in a 100, 200 laps combined.

“The acceleration rate in this car is also just so incredible, so your brain is processing the information as fast as it’s happening, and it’s much harder than I thought it would be.”

Although he will only race till the end of this year, it is hard to make a guess where the next season will take Tony Stewart in his racing journey.