Tony Stewart gets candid about the unique anomaly of his relationship with his wife Leah: “It’s the complete opposite when we’re home”

In an interview, former NASCAR driver Tony Stewart has touched upon his relationship with his wife, drag racing star Leah Pruett. He acknowledged that they had past relationships before crossing paths, but their shared passion for motorsports helped strengthen their bond.

When Pruett and Stewart first met, she was married to NHRA crew chief Gary Pritchett, while Stewart was engaged to model Pennelope Jiminez. The two began dating during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic and announced their engagement in March 2021. They tied the knot that November and welcomed their first child, Dominic James Stewart, in November 2024.

Stewart founded the NHRA team Tony Stewart Racing Nitro in 2021, allowing him to spend significant time with his wife on and off the track. In an interview this week, the Cup Series champion shared insights into the relationship, highlighting their strong connection (via Athlon Sports):

Trending

“Look, I know there are a lot of men who love going to work because it gives them the opportunity to get away from their spouse a little bit. I know they love their life and love their wife but some guys need that separation. We are two people that can just be around each other seven days a week and it works at the racetrack because we’re racers."

"It’s funny, though, because it’s the complete opposite when we’re home," Tony Stewart added. "We’ll spend a lot of time in different rooms, but at the racetrack, we are in lockstep, dead in line, and I really love our dynamic.”

Expand Tweet

Tony Stewart made his NASCAR debut in the Truck Series in 1996 before quickly advancing through the ranks. His success in the Xfinity Series, where he earned 11 wins and 41 top-10 finishes, set the stage for an 18-year Cup Series career. Stewart secured three championships, 49 wins, 15 poles, and over 300 top-10 finishes, including victories in the Brickyard 400 and the All-Star Race.

Since retiring from full-time racing in 2016, Stewart has explored various motorsport disciplines before settling in NHRA. True to his Ol' Smoke persona, he has embraced the drag racing world with the same competitive spirit.

NASCAR legend Tony Stewart discusses his entry into the drag racing world

Tony Stewart found a new competitive spark after transitioning to drag racing in NHRA. His entry into the sport is largely credited to his wife, Leah Pruett, who introduced him to the world of drag racing and inspired him to take on the challenge himself.

In an interview with FloRacing this week, the NASCAR legend said:

"When Leah and I started dating during COVID it was kind of a unique deal because all forms of motorsports had shut down. I started running my sprint car and Leah went to a bunch of our races and learned a lot there and then when NHRA started up, I started going to some of her races. I've been to some before but had never really been engrossed with the race team.” [02:24]

Expand Tweet

The 2025 Daytona 500 is set for Sunday, February 16, at 2:30 p.m. ET. This marks the first time since 2002 that Stewart-Haas Racing, the Hall of Famer's NASCAR team, will not be on the track following its departure from the sport after the 2024 season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback