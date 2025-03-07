During a recent fan meetup ahead of the 2025 NHRA Gatornationals, former NASCAR Cup Series champion Tony Stewart’s wife and drag racer, Leah Pruett, took to Instagram and shared a selfie with her husband. Stewart will race in the Right Trailers Top Fuel All-Star Callout for the very first time in his NHRA career at Gainesville this week.

Tony Stewart is in his second year in the NHRA, currently filling in for Pruett in her Top Fuel dragster as the latter took a temporary timeout from her career due to childbirth. Stewart and his wife welcomed their first child, Dominic James Stewart, on November 17, 2024.

Fast forward to today, Pruett clicked a picture of herself alongside Stewart and later uploaded it as one of his Instagram stories. Here is a screenshot of the same:

(Source: Leah Pruett/Instagram)

Schedule for March 6-9, the 56th Gatornationals marks the first event of the season. The 2024 Top Fuel world champion, Antron Brown, will also enter the race, with his eyes set on logging his second career win at Gainesville, his first since 2013.

Needless to say, Stewart is excited to compete in the star-studded event. Reflecting on his feelings, the reigning NHRA Rookie of the Year said,

“I’m looking forward to competing in the Top Fuel Callout at Gainesville. The field is stacked with talent, and we won’t know who we are up against until we get there, so that adds an exciting element to the event. Hopefully, we’re able to bring home the trophy and some extra bonus money for the team for all of their hard work.”

Other drivers expected to take part in the eight-car bonus feature are Steve Torrence, Doug Kalitta, Brittany Force, Clay Millican, Justin Ashley, Antron Brown, and defending Gatornationals Top Fuel champion Shawn Langdon.

“That was never part of the plan“-Tony Stewart looks back at his illustrious career

Besides being a race car driver, Tony Stewart is a former NASCAR team owner. He also owns Eldora Speedway, a half-mile clay dirt oval in Ohio. However, according to the motorsports legend, none of it was planned.

“I’m not really sure anything has been part of some master plan,” Stewart said (via Athlon Sports). “Like, buying Eldora (Speedway) and starting a Sprint Car team, that was never part of the plan. Partnering with Gene to start Stewart-Haas Racing wasn’t part of the plan. Everything in my life has just been about the right opportunity coming about at the right time.”

Tony Stewart entered the Cup Series back in 1999 as the driver of the No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Pontiac. That year, he finished fourth in points and claimed the prestigious Sunoco Rookie of the Year Award.

Today, Stewart’s winning tally stands tall at 62, 49 of which were in the Cup Series. He is the only driver who has won championships in IndyCar (1997) and NASCAR (2002, 2005, 2011). He even bagged the USAC National Midget Series championship and the USAC Triple Crown championship in consecutive years (1994, 1995).

