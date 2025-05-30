Tony Stewart looks to “keep pushing forward” as TSR seek NHRA win at Epping

Tony Stewart talked about his Top Fuel season as he made a stop at Epping, New Hampshire, for the seventh race of the season. Stewart acknowledged that his team, Tony Stewart Racing (TSR), still has work to do, but they will keep moving forward with each race.

Ad

Tony Stewart Racing heads into the 2025 NHRA New England Nationals at Epping, New Hampshire, with great momentum and high expectations. Both Tony Stewart and Matt Hagan are driving the Dodge//SRT Direct Connection Top Fuel Dragster and Funny Car, respectively.

The TSR will be hoping for the seventh stop of the 20-race calendar to be a successful one. Tony Stewart is arriving in New Hampshire as the current Top Fuel points leader after having secured his second win of the season at the Route 66 Nationals in Chicago.

Ad

Trending

Through the first six races of the season, Stewart has recorded four consecutive final-round appearances and a 12-2 record. This will be Stewart’s second appearance at New England Dragway in Top Fuel after reaching the second round in 2024.

Matt Hagan, meanwhile, has a storied history at New England Dragway, with four wins and three No.1 qualifying positions, making him the most successful driver in the event’s history.

Ahead of the race, Tony Stewart commented on his return to the New Hampshire track. Via moparinsiders.com, Stewart was quoted as saying:

Ad

“We realize that it’s great to win the race and it’s great to have the points lead, but at the same time, we know that we still have work to do. Our focus going into Epping is to just continue to try to improve our program… We’re just going to keep pushing forward and keep putting in the hard work.”

Ad

Tony “Smoke” Stewart is one of the most accomplished and versatile motorsport figures in history, with a career spanning from IndyCar and NASCAR to sprint cars and drag racing. Stewart first gained attention by winning the 1997 IndyCar Series championship before moving to NASCAR. During his time in NASCAR, Smoke secured three championship titles as a driver and later added an owner’s championship title in 2014 with Stewart-Haas Racing.

Tony Stewart had a heartfelt reflection on things he’d change about his past

Tony Stewart, the legendary NASCAR driver and current NHRA competitor, recently opened up about his past in a candid interview on Kenny Wallace's podcast, "The Kenny Conversation."

Ad

Reflecting on his career, Stewart admitted that his intense focus on racing and winning often made him difficult to be around, and he regrets not treating people better during his time in NASCAR. He acknowledged that his single-minded drive for success sometimes led him to neglect the importance of kindness and interpersonal relationships.

"I was so intense with racing. I was so on edge all the time. There were a lot of things I didn't like about NASCAR. A lot of things I didn't like how they did things. I didn't like how a lot of it was done. But while I was there, I mean, all I cared about was winning racism. What we had to do, and I was not a good person to people. I just wasn't," he said [00:50].

Ad

Expand Tweet

Despite his achievements, Stewart emphasized that if he could go back, he would prioritize being a better person to those around him, rather than only focusing on results and competition.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mayank Shukla Born and raised in Pune, India, where a strong emphasis on education instilled in me a lifelong love of learning. My academic journey led me to Amity University in Noida, where I earned my Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication. This foundation in communication arts ignited a passion for storytelling and a keen understanding of audience engagement.



The allure of cinematic storytelling further captivated me, prompting me to pursue a Master's degree in Filmmaking from the prestigious University of Glasgow. This enriching experience honed my critical thinking and analytical skills, enabling me to dissect narratives, understand the nuances of performance, and craft compelling narratives of my own. During my time in Glasgow, I honed my writing skills as a contributor to the university newsletter, covering a diverse range of topics from local sporting events to film screenings and reviews. This experience cultivated my ability to research, analyze, and articulate my thoughts in a clear and engaging manner.



My interests extend beyond the world of film, encompassing a diverse spectrum of sporting passions. From the exhilarating world of Formula 1 to the thrilling spectacle of NASCAR, I find myself captivated by the raw power, strategic brilliance, and human drama that unfold on the racetrack. My passion for sports, coupled with my deep understanding of storytelling, provides a unique perspective that I aim to bring to my writing about NASCAR.



I am eager to share my insights and passion for this exhilarating sport with a wider audience. My background in film, coupled with my experience as a writer and my deep-seated love for competition, equips me to craft compelling narratives that capture the essence of NASCAR – the speed, the strategy, the human element, and the sheer thrill of the race. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.