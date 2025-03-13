"Tony Stewart is a lucky man", "Goddess": Fans can’t get enough of Leah Pruett’s latest captivating photo

Tony Stewart's wife, Leah Pruett, shared a post on her Instagram on March 12, 2025, as the 36-year-old uploaded a black and white portrait picture of herself. As the Drag racer posted it, fans came out and filled the comments section hailing Pruett and calling her husband Tony Stewart a “lucky man”.

Ad

Leah Pruett can be seen wearing a black jacket in the said picture and pairing it with sunglasses from Heat Wave Visual. The American tagged the eyewear brand in the picture and also mentioned it in the caption. Pruett can also be seen wearing a necklace with the initial ‘D’ as the pendant, which possibly points to her son, Dominic.

The caption of the picture uploaded by Leah Pruett read,

“Shaded & Unshaken. @heatwavevisual : Keeping my focus sharp, on and off the track. #HeatwaveVisual #ShadesOn #StaySharp”

Ad

Trending

Ad

Fans took to the comment section after witnessing the picture as they couldn't get enough of Pruett's picture. Leah's captivating photo made many feel like her husband, Tony Stewart, was the luckiest man.

“Woooooooooooow❤️‍🔥 Tony is a lucky man 😮🔥🔥”, said a fan.

Another fan commented:

"I must agree Tonie is a very lucky man.”

“Tony is a very lucky man,” said another.

Image credits: Instagram/@leah.pruett

Tony Stewart and Leah Pruett got married in 2021 and recently welcomed their firstborn, Dominic, in November 2024. Tony Stewart is a former NASCAR driver and team owner and currently races in the NHRA for his team TSR. Leah Pruett also races for the same team but has taken a sabbatical following the birth of her child.

Ad

The fans nicknamed Tony Stewart the Smoke, and even the former NASCAR driver’s Instagram username is @tsrsmoke. However, a fan suggested that Leah Pruett should be the one who’s called Smoke rather than Tony, as his comment read,

“They call the wrong person "Smoke" it's her not him”

Image credits: Instagram/@leah.pruett

Another fan hailed Pruett's beauty and asked the 36-year-old when she will be returning to racing in the NHRA. The comment read,

Ad

“Looking hot as always miss you in the car hope back soon”

Image credits: Instagram/@leah.pruett

“Godess❤️”, commented a user.

Ad

Image credits: Instagram/@leah.pruett

Another user's comment read, “Girl you make those shades look better !!”

Ad

Image credits: Instagram/@leah.pruett

Tony Stewart and Leah Pruett were at the Amalie Oil Gatornationals at Gainesville Raceway, and the former NASCAR driver hailed her wife during a media session before the race.

Ad

“She plays a very crucial role”: Tony Stewart hailed Leah Pruett for balancing racing amid motherhood duties

Leah Pruett and Tony Stewart's son Dominic will turn four months old this month, with the 36-year-old deciding not to make a comeback to racing this year. Yet, Pruett was present at the track for TSR and was supporting the team as she helped with the tasks.

Ad

Tony Stewart, during an interview at the Gainesville Raceway, praised Pruett for managing racing duties alongside taking care of Dominic. The former NASCAR driver said,

““This week and having Dominic here and we have help, obviously. Leah has huge responsibilities, not only as a mom and a babysitter for me, but now, you know, on top of that, she plays a very crucial role with the race team.”

Ad

“She doesn't just sit around. She's not sitting on her hands all day away from the kid. She's working in this pit. So she has a full schedule and we have help with Dominic here, and it's gone really, really well,” he added (7:08 onwards)

Pruett has promised a return to the track in the future but not in 2025. Stewart's wife continues to work on her fitness levels after giving birth as she prepares for a comeback.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback