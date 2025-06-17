Tony Stewart “proud to represent” American Rebel Light at NHRA’s upcoming showdown

Former NASCAR driver Tony Stewart is excited to represent American Rebel Light during this weekend's NHRA event at Virginia Motorsports Park. The brand will appear as the primary sponsor on both of Tony Stewart Racing's entries in the Virginia Nationals and is the title sponsor for this weekend's NHRA event.

American Rebel Beer was founded by CEO Andy Ross in 2024 and recently expanded its partnership with Stewart's drag racing team. The brand serves as a secondary sponsor for the entire season, while serving as the primary sponsor for five race weekends on TSR's Funny Car entry driven by Matt Hagan and one race weekend for Stewart in the Top Fuel division.

Ahead of this weekend's American Rebel Light Virginia Nationals, Tony Stewart expressed pride in representing American Rebel Light and taking "stars, stripes, and horsepower" to Virginia. Stewart enters the Virginia Nationals as the points leader in the Top Fuel division.

"Stars, stripes, and horsepower are headed to Virginia. 🇺🇸 Proud to represent @AmericanRebel99 at the @NHRA American Rebel Light Virginia Nationals — June 20–22 at @racevmp!" Stewart wrote on X.

Tony Stewart sold his ownership stake in the Stewart-Haas Racing NASCAR team to focus on his drag racing team. The 53-year-old became a father for the first time in November 2024, as his wife, Leah Pruett, gave birth to Dominic James Stewart. Since Pruett stepped aside from racing, the former NASCAR champion has taken her seat in the Top Fuel division.

Stewart has found his stride in the Top Fuel division after clinching his first Top Fuel victory in the 4-Wide Nationals at Las Vegas and recording his second victory at Chicago, which put him on top of the Top Fuel points standings for the first time in his career.

Heading to the Virginia Nationals, scheduled for June 20–22, the three-time NASCAR champion leads the standings over Shawn Langdon by 76 points.

Tony Stewart's wife shares an adorable post on Father's Day

Tony Stewart celebrated Father's Day for the first time last Sunday, June 15, after he and his wife, Leah Pruett, welcomed their son Dominic in 2024. In an Instagram post, Pruett wrote that they had a chill, low-key day at home in Columbus, Indiana. Pruett shared her favorite photos of the father-son duo.

"Chill low key day at home for Tony’s first Father’s Day. Perfect really ☺️ Plus some recents and favorites of the two people together I love endlessly!🥰 " the caption on Pruett's post read.

Tony Stewart also commemorated Father's Day, sharing a recent photo from the victory lane with his dad, Nelson Stewart.

"Happy Father's Day, Dad," Tony Stewart wrote on X.

As Tony Stewart continues to impress in the Top Fuel division, Leah Pruett's return to racing remains unlikely for this season. The 12-time Top Fuel winner is embracing her time with their son Dominic while juggling her duties with the team.

