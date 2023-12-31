Tony Stewart rallies behind Noah Gragson amidst “transformation” year ahead of 2024 NASCAR season

Noah Gragson is set to start the next chapter of his career with Tony Stewart’s team in the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season.

Despite a controversial social media action that almost cost Gragson his career, Tony Stewart showed faith in him by adding him to their Cup lineup for the 2023 season.

In a recent video from Stewart-Haas Racing, the “Smoke” expressed high praise for Gragson, emphasizing not just their evident skill and success on the track but also highlighting a significant personal transformation. Stewart admitted that the 2022 Xfinity season was excellent for Gragson but what Stewart finds particularly compelling is the evolution of Gragson as a person.

Expand Tweet

Stewart believes that with the combination of talent, motivation, and newfound personal focus, Gragson is poised to achieve remarkable success and deliver outstanding performances on the racetrack.

“Obviously his talent behind the wheel we don’t need to explain that the stats show it with what he did in the Xfinity Series. Literally his transformation into who he is as a person now I think is going to make him an even better race car driver than he’s ever been,” Stewart said as quoted by on3.com.

“He’s got the talent, he’s got the motivations, he’s got the drive, and now he’s got focus on his personal life and how to channel that energy into positive things so I think we’re going to see a lot of great things out of him,” he added.

Although 2024 could bring many challenges, Tony Stewart seems to believe that Noah Gragson, who finished runner-up in the 2022 Xfinity season will show an improvement.

Expand Tweet

Gragson will drive the #10 Ford Mustang that Aric Almirola drove this past season.

Noah Gragson is grateful to join Tony Stewart’s Cup team

The 25-year-old driver is looking forward to the opportunity to prove himself again in the Cup Series. It’s time to win again and return to NASCAR with a strong team like SHR.

In a team release, Tony Stewart’s new driver said:

“I’m grateful for this opportunity with Stewart-Haas Racing and while most people in the industry are happy that the offseason is here, I want to get started on 2024 and go racing as soon as I can.”

Watch Gragson in action when the 2024 season kicks off at the Daytona International Speedway on Feb. 18.