Tony Stewart reflects on battling 'best in class' Scag Racing driver post Route 66 Nationals victory

NHRA Top Fuel driver Tony Stewart won the 25th annual Gerber Collision & Glass Route 66 NHRA Nationals at Route 66 Raceway, holding off fellow dragster Justin Ashley. For the first time in his NHRA career, Stewart topped the leaderboard in points.

Ad

However, it was not an easy victory. The former NASCAR Cup Series champion had to hit 329.10 miles per hour in his 12,000-horsepower Rinnai dragster in 3.777 seconds. Reflecting on his battle with the Scag Racing driver during a post-race interview, Stewart said,

“We were in a position where we had to pick up the pace when it got cooler. I ran a career best 3.67 yesterday. When you race Justin you have to just run your race. We decided that you just need to do your deal the same way.”

Ad

Trending

“He’s the best in the class and it’s hard for a crew chief to make that up. He also has the ability to bring out the best in you. That makes this more special. We respect each other. That’s what I love about NHRA,” he added.

Notably, Stewart’s best career run (of 3.679) came during the qualifyings where he held off Terry Totten, Shawn Reed, and Steve Torrence on his way to the championship round.

Ad

“It’s hard to be the points leader and not think you’re a contender now. I’m very grateful and it’s nice we’ve got a consistent car,” Stewart explained.

Ashley also advanced to the championship round, defeating Brittany Force, Doug Kalitta, and 2024 world champion Antron Brown. Next up for Stewart and Ashley is the NHRA New England Nationals on June 1 at New England Dragway. Fans can watch them in action on NHRA.tv, 11 am ET onwards.

Ad

Tony Stewart’s wife Leah Pruett has no timetable set for her NHRA return

2025 marks Tony Stewart’s second consecutive year driving his wife Leah Pruett’s Top Fuel Dragster. Stewart and Pruett welcomed their first child last year in November. Named Dominic James Stewart, the little boy is currently five months old.

As such, Pruett has chosen to stay away from the driver’s seat for now. However, she remains involved in pit activities. Reflecting on the same, Tony Stewart said,

Ad

“We have help, but Leah has huge responsibilities, not only as a mom, and a babysitter for me. But now on top of that, she plays a very crucial role with the race team. She doesn't just sit around.”

"She's not sitting on her hands all day away from the kid. She's working in this pit. So she has a full schedule and we have help with Dominic here and it's gone really, really well," he added.

Having said that, there’s no information about Pruett returning to racing. She is a 12-time NHRA Top Fuel national event winner, so staying out was probably not the easiest choice for the Redlands, California native.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumyadeep Saha I write about all things NASCAR. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.