Tony Stewart to replace wife Leah Pruett and compete in NHRA Top Fuel racing next season

Three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Tony Stewart has replaced his wife Leah Pruett to race full-time in Top Fuel dragster in the National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) competition in 2024.

Tony Stewart’s wife has competed in 27 seasons in NHRA and secured the career-best third place in the NHRA Top Fuel championship standings in 2023. She opted to step out from the 2024 season because she and Stewart wanted to focus on starting a family.

In a team press release, speaking on the decision to step out of the Top Fuel dragster’s seat, Pruett said:

“Drag racing has been an important part of my life for over three quarters of my life. 27 years of racing in the NHRA has molded who I am and I am extremely grateful for the life it has given me. Through a long series of thought processes and a decision that did not happen overnight, I feel that stepping out of the seat right now is what’s best for myself and Tony to start a family.”

Tony Stewart’s wife has scored 12 wins in the NHRA Top Fuel event. She admitted that the decision to step away from the competition was a difficult one for her.

“I feel honored that I can do that for my wife and this team” – Tony Stewart

NASCAR Hall of Famer has competed in the full 2023 Top Alcohol dragster division for McPhillips Racing. He finished the 2023 season as runner-up, after losing to Julie Nataas.

Tony Stewart is proud of his wife’s decision, and feels honored to get the opportunity to fill his wife’s seat. He is looking forward to the 2024 season.

In a statement, Stewart said:

“I am very proud of my wife. To make a decision like this has got to be extremely hard. I don’t think from a male’s perspective that we can fully grasp it. To be a competitive, professional race car driver and have to make the decision to take yourself out of the seat to start a family is not a position most males would want to be put in.”

“We had discussed starting a family and this was her decision. In those discussions, we came to the conclusion that the timing was up to her. I was very supportive as to whether she wanted to do it now or years from now. I’m very humbled that Leah and Neal felt I was the driver to fill in for her. I feel honored that I can do that for my wife and this team,” Stewart added.

Former NASCAR driver and legend owns Stewart-Haas Racing in NASCAR and fields four-car Cup Series team and two-car Xfinity team.