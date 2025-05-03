Tony Stewart's better half shares off-track moments featuring MLB's Play Ball and tech summit

Tony Stewart’s wife and drag racer Leah Pruett shared a few photos of herself at Major League Baseball's Play Ball and Converge’s recent tech summit in Atlanta, Georgia. Pruett became a mother last year and is on a temporary hiatus from her racing duties with Tony Stewart Racing.

Stewart is currently filling in for his wife behind the wheel of her TSR Dodge//SRT Direct Connection Top Fueler. Just last month, the veteran racer won his career-first NHRA Top Fuel race at the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series Four-Wide Nationals in Las Vegas.

Pruett, although not racing, remains involved in the team’s daily operations as a Dodge Direct Connection and Mopar brand ambassador. Here are the photos that she posted on Instagram:

After 27 years of competing in NHRA, Leah Pruett boasts a total of 12 Top Fuel victories. Walking away from all that was a challenging move for her. Detailing the same in an interview, she said,

“I had already made up my mind long before we were deep in the championship hunt. I’m excited about how competitive this team is, developed through the leadership of Neal Strausbaugh (crew chief) and Mike Domagala (co-crew chief), and to be able to have Tony compete in a very safe, vetted, and well-performing car with an established team makes my heart happy.”

Tony Stewart is now ahead of the Route 66 NHRA Nationals at Route 66 Raceway. Scheduled for May 18, the race will be televised on NHRA.tv, 11 am CST onwards. Stewart will enter the event second in points, trailing leader Shawn Langdon by 60 points.

Tony Stewart and Leah Pruett support a noble cause as they join forces with the Rayce Rudeen Foundation

Ahead of Tony Stewart’s victory at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the NASCAR icon was seen alongside his wife, Leah Pruett, at a Rayce Rudeen Foundation event. Stewart has reportedly teamed up with the organization for the remainder of the season, which will wrap up in November with the In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals at Pomona Dragstrip.

Taking to Instagram, Pruett posted a photo of herself and her husband alongside Kevin Rudeen, the president of Rayce Rudeen Foundation. She wrote in the caption:

“Every time we line up in the Top Fuel dragster, it's about more than just racing-it's about purpose. We're incredibly proud to represent the @raycerudeenfoundation again this season with Tony Stewart Racing. This partnership is built on more than logos-it's built on impact, compassion, and the drive to change lives.”

As a part of their collaboration, Tony Stewart’s Top Fuel and Funny Car (driven by Matt Hagan) will carry Rayce Rudeen Foundation’s official logo in multiple races through 2025. Together, they aim to fight substance abuse and help those who are currently in recovery.

