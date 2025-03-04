Tony Stewart’s former NASCAR driver strikes a high-stakes deal with $2.17T-worth giant’s subsidiary after Chase Elliott’s sponsorship

Wood Brothers Racing driver Josh Berry, who competed in the NASCAR Cup Series for Stewart-Haas Racing last season, has struck a three-race sponsorship deal with eero, a subsidiary of $2.17 trillion worth Amazon (as per Forbes). This comes after Hendrick Motorsports and Chase Elliott signed a three-race sponsorship deal through to 2027 with Prime Video, another subsidiary of Amazon, earlier this January.

The No. 21 eero Wood Brothers Racing Ford Mustang will make its first appearance in the next race at Phoenix Raceway on Sunday, March 9. The brand will then make its second entry in the Coca-Cola 600 crown jewel race at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 25. eero's final appearance on Josh Berry's No. 21 car will be at Sonoma Raceway on July 13.

Adam Stern from Sports Business Journal broke the news on X, writing:

"@Amazon's whole-home WiFi products subsidiary, eero Connect (@GetEero), will primary sponsor @WoodBrothers21 in three races this season starting at Phoenix."

Laura Levine, Global Head of Brand and Marketing at eero, shared her excitement for the new partnership with Wood Brothers Racing. She said (via Jayski):

"NASCAR represents the perfect blend of technology and performance, making it an ideal platform for eero to showcase our commitment to delivering race car-fast connectivity. Our sponsorship with Wood Brothers Racing, NASCAR’s most storied team, and Josh Berry aligns perfectly with our values of innovation and reliability."

In the case of Chase Elliott, the No. 9 Prime Video Chevrolet will make its first appearance at Talladega Superspeedway on April 27. The next appearances will be at Kansas Speedway on May 11 and at North Wilkesboro Speedway for the NASCAR All-Star Race on May 18.

NASCAR finds itself in yet another controversy at COTA

In the first two races of the 2025 Cup Series season, NASCAR came under the spotlight for not making up its mind on when to apply the green-white-checkered flag rule (also known as the overtime rule) during final lap crashes in Daytona and Atlanta. At COTA, there was another controversy about track limit violations into turn 6 of the center esses.

The officials initially told drivers that the center esses at COTA would be monitored by cameras to police track limits. However, the instructions were not clear as to which turns were being looked at. The situation became confusing for the drivers when Shane van Gisbergen while leading the race in Stage 1, started cutting turn 6 massively.

When Kyle Busch saw SVG cutting turn 6, he asked his team over the in-car radio if this was allowed. After confirming with NASCAR, the team told Busch that only turns 3, 4, and 5 were being monitored and he was free to cut the corner in turn 6. After the race, Busch seemed unhappy about the miscommunication from the officials.

"I heard they were gonna police turns 4, 5, and 6. And then it turned into 3, 4, 5. And yesterday it was only 4 and 5. So, they ain't got a clue," Busch said in his post-race interview.

Other drivers in the top 5 like Chase Elliott and race winner Christopher Bell were also confused by NASCAR's decisions at COTA.

