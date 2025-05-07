Tony Stewart’s former partner signs a $275,000 deal with the Haas Factory Team

Texas A&M University returned to stock car racing for the second time with Tony Stewart's former partner, Haas Factory Team, for the 2025 season. Reflecting on the 2024 season's success, the university inked a deal with Stewart-Haas Racing, and they are back with Cole Custer's ride this season.

According to a report shared by Sportico via an open records request, the school has struck a $275,000 deal with NASCAR's Haas Factory Team and a $60,000 deal with NTT IndyCar's Felix Rosenqvist. Additionally, Texas A&M University will attempt the "Double" on the Memorial Day weekend later this month.

Following the deal, the school will receive a range of benefits, including 20 VIP passes for the upcoming Coca-Cola 600, a hauler tour, a meet-and-greet with the Cup Series driver Cole Custer, and social media content and promotional videos.

Also, the students will benefit from the new partnership with Tony Stewart's former team partner. The Haas Factory team will offer two paid summer internships for the students at the team's race shop. Reflecting on the same school's vice president and marketing officer, R. Ethan said (via Sportico.com):

"Motorsports were especially well-positioned to deliver cost-effective and efficient national reach."

Last year, Texas A&M University paid $160,000 to Tony Stewart's former Cup Series team for primary sponsorship in two playoff races, the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and the Championship Four race at Phoenix Raceway. This year, the school is paying $275,000 for being a primary sponsor in one race and the season-long wheel well logo.

Tony Stewart got candid about signing a high-stakes NHRA deal with Stewart-Haas Racing's former sponsor

Earlier in March 2025, former NASCAR Cup Series champion Tony Stewart signed a deal with SHR's former sponsor, Rinnai America Corporation. Stewart was featured in an interview with Drag Illustrated and opened up about his views on the deal.

Rinnai America Corporation first sponsored Stewart's team in 2023 with Chase Briscoe. Additionally, the largest gas appliance manufacturer in Japan also sponsored the former Cup Series driver's wife, Leah Pruett, and NHRA team driver Matt Hagan during the New England Nationals.

Reflecting upon the time with his sponsor, Tony Stewart said (via Drag Illustrated):

"Rinnai has been a great partner of ours both in my NASCAR days and now in the NHRA. The NHRA program works for Rinnai because they’re able to do a lot of BTB (business-to-business) at the racetrack in a neutral setting."

"We’re able to have meetings with customers in the hospitality tent and then show them a great time at the racetrack and show them what 11,000-plus horsepower looks like, so it’s a great partnership. We’re very proud to represent them, and for us to have the opportunity to go to one of the distribution facilities and sign autographs for them before the event is something we always enjoy doing. They always do a great job with it, and it makes for a very fun weekend for us," he added.

Tony Stewart replaced his wife, Leah Pruett, in the NHRA series after she announced a temporary break from racing on December 7, 2023, to focus on her family.

