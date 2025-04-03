Tony Stewart's NHRA team issues update after powerful tornado strikes Brownsburg

Tony Stewart's NHRA team revealed that their headquarters in Brownsburg was marked safe after a strong tornado swept through the town Tuesday night. The town took immense damage, witnessing houses shattering and trees being uprooted.

The National Weather Service categorized the tornado as level EF2, officiating it as a strong tornado with winds reaching 135 mph. It is enough to cause severe damage, however, that wasn't the case with Tony Stewart's Nitro headquarters as the team revealed on their social media.

"A powerful tornado went through Brownsburg last night, damaging a couple of our neighboring buildings. The #TSRnitro shop was spared. Our prayers go out to those affected by the storm."

The former NASCAR Cup Series team owner has been focusing on the National Hot Road Association ever since Stewart-Haas Racing ceased operations. The team announced their plans to shut down after the end of the season and sell their charters. Gene Haas kept one of the charters for his Haas Factory Team, and the other three were sold to different teams looking forward to expanding their operations, including 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports.

Dodge to continue working with Tony Stewart Racing in new multi-year contract

Earlier this month, Dodge and Tony Stewart Racing announced a multi-year extension of their deal, and the two are set to continue in two NHRA categories: Top Fuel and Funny Car.

Dodge has been working with TSR since the 2022 season and also won the 2023 NHRA Mission World Funny Car Championship. A year later, Stewart joined his team as a driver, replacing his wife, Leah Pruett, who was pregnant at the time. Their son was born in November, and Pruett decided to extend her break as Stewart continues to race in his team in partnership with Dodge.

"To have racing partners like Dodge//SRT, Mopar and Direct Connection has been a great asset for our TSR team, as well as the entire drag-racing sport," Stewart said in a press release (via NHRA). "It’s important to have strong OEM support in all forms of motorsports, and we are so excited to continue our involvement with the Dodge brand and Direct Connection on our Top Fuel dragster and Funny Car. I’m very appreciative of their support and looking forward to a great future with them in the winner’s circle."

Tony Stewart has proven his competitiveness in the NHRA as well. He won the Rookie of the Year Award in 2024 and continues to be a tough competitor in the series.

