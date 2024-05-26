Tony Stewart’s SHR drivers likely to find about the future of their team by Tuesday - Reports

Stewart-Haas Racing drivers are expected to get an update regarding the team and Tony Stewart this Tuesday, according to recent reports. Their drivers, however, still remain uncertain about the team's position in 2025.

Speculations emerged around Tony Stewart and Gene Haas' NASCAR team as rumors of them selling their charters arose. While nothing has been confirmed so far, the drivers remain clueless as they revealed in recent interviews. The team has performed competitively this season but has not won a race since 2022. Their latest win came with Kevin Harvick, who retired from the sport at the end of the 2023 season.

It was reported that SHR might be in preparation to sell their charters to Front Row Motorsports, Trackhouse Racing, and 23XI Racing. But the rumors remain limited to the Cup Series.

Earlier, Jerry Freeze, the GM of Front Row Motorsports spoke about the possibility of acquiring charters for their team. He stated that while no such deal is finalized, he would like to grab the opportunity.

"We're looking at it for sure," Fox Sports quoted him. "It's not a done deal. If there is an opportunity there, we'd like to do it."

While SHR's drivers and crew remain unsure of the team's future, NASCAR reporter Bob Pockrass reported that their drivers might be made aware of the team's future by Tuesday afternoon.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. on reports of Tony Stewart's SHR selling their charters

Former NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. discussed the financial prospects of Stewart-Haas Racing's reports of selling their charters to the team on his Dale Jr Download podcast.

He stated that he felt "weird" about Haas selling all four of their charters off to other teams in the Cup Series.

"I heard that their range is $20 million to $30 million, for a charter. I know one sold for $40 million, but from everything that I’ve learned, the true value is not near $40 million." [1:12:52]

"So yeah, $20M to $25M is more in the ballpark of what I think they should be going for. The question is, will Stewart-Haas sell all four of them? Does Tony Stewart and [Gene] Haas get out entirely? Holy s***, that would be weird."

He further reacted to the speculations of Stewart possibly leaving the sport. Empathizing with that, Earnhardt Jr. stated that it would "suck" if Stewart is no more present in NASCAR.

"I don’t want to speculate. But I hope that Tony Stewart doesn’t leave NASCAR entirely. That would suck. I just think he’s an icon. He’s a motorsports icon. Done it all."

Gene Haas created Haas CNC Racing and has been a part of the NASCAR grid since 2002. In 2009, he sold half of the team to Tony. They won two Cup Series championships with Stewart in 2011 and then with Kevin Harvick in 2014.