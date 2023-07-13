Tony Stewart’s SRX Series set to feature Kenny Schrader

Tony Stewart's SRX Series has added Kenny Schrader to its full-time list of drivers for its third edition this year. Schrader will compete in all six races after making his part-time debut in the series last year.

Ken Schrader previously served as the test driver for the six-race series over its past two editions. The four-time Cup race winner will now be in the thick of the action over the next six Thursday nights. The season begins on July 13 at Stafford Motor Speedway with the season finale on August 17 at Lucas Oil Speedway.

After serving as the test driver for the past two seasons, Schrader couldn't devote the time to test the SRX cars this season owing to his busy schedule. At the age of 68, the Fenton, Missouri native has raced over three dozen short track races this year.

"By the time I leave Missouri and come back, it’s three days I’ve missed that I could be racing," he said to The Daytona Beach Journal. "They called and said they really needed me to test the cars and I said, ‘sorry, I can’t do it.’"

However, he changed his mind when he was invited to participate in the series as a full-time competitor after being on the sidelines for two seasons.

"They called the next day and said, ‘we have an opening for a full-time driver.’ I said, ‘I’ll do that.’ I think they had a late cancellation." he added

The 2023 Superstar Racing Experience features a star-studded driver lineup. It includes founder Tony Stewart, Brad Keselowski, Marco Andretti, Hailie Deegan, Bobby Labonte, Paul Tracy, Ryan Newman, and Ryan Hunter-Reay.

Schrader is excited for his first full season, as he outlined his goals for the season saying that he wants to win every race.

"Definitely excited, you know. There’s no advantage with that caliber of drivers. Before, I made sure all the cars felt the same and went the same speed. Now I’m one of the guys, I'm worried about driving my car faster than everybody else." he concluded

Catch Ken Schrader and others live in action on Thursday nights on ESPN.

Tony Stewart rallies for increase age limit in stock car racing

SHR team owner Tony Stewart

Given how competitive the racing scene is in the modern world, most young drivers get into professional series, before getting a driving license. NASCAR veteran Tony Stewart wants the organizers to put an age limit to prevent the ongoing trend in junior categories of racing.

"I don’t like the direction motorsports is going as a whole," Stewart was quoted saying by Autoweek. "I’m not just picking on NASCAR. There are series putting kids in late models at 12 and 14 (years old). It makes zero sense to me."

RFK Racing driver Brad Keselowski sided with Tony Stewart on this matter. He believes that young drivers aren't mature to handle the risks and challenges of competitive racing.

The drivers also added that the pressure at a young age to become the nation's next biggest star takes a toll on their mental health, limiting their personal growth.

